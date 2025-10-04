Posted in: Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ignition Press, Retailer Day

Ignition Press To Launch New Series At New York Comic Con

Article Summary Ignition Press debuts at New York Comic Con 2025, bringing exclusive creator signings and new series.

NYCC visitors can grab exclusive variant covers for Murder Podcast, Voyeur, Roots of Madness, and Deluge.

Fans earn gachapon coin tokens with purchases or QR scans to win stickers, enamel pins, and original art.

Industry veterans lead Ignition Press, focused on creator-driven original comics launching in 2025.

New comic book publisher Ignition Press will exhibit at New York Comic Con for the first time next week at Booth HB902 in Artist Alley. And will have creators signing, including Jeremy Haun (The Beauty, Murder Podcast), Jason A. Hurley (The Beauty), David Baldeón (Voyeur), Inaki Miranda & Roy Miranda (Arcadia), Stephanie Williams (Roots of Madness), Cullen Bunn (Deluge), Tim Seeley (NO Place), and Declan Shalvey (Deluge).

"What better place to meet fans where they are than New York Comic Con's famous Artist Alley?" said Ignition Press Publisher Filip Sablik. "Last year, we announced our presence to creators and revealed our company name, so it's fitting that NYCC is the first show we are able to share the debut issues of our first four series alongside our Cold Open introductory issues!"

Fans can purchase the Ignition Exclusive variant covers for Murder Podcast #1 by Shawn Martinbrough, Voyeur #1 by Tula Lotay, Roots of Madness #1 by Karen Darboe, and Deluge #1 by Declan Shalvey; the Cold Open introductory issue for NO Place and Deluge; and the Local Comic Shop Day edition of The Beauty: Book One. Fans will also have the opportunity to add limited edition Ignition Press merchandise onto their orders at the show or preorder a copy of Arcadia: The Cold Open and have them shipped to their home address afterwards.

Fans who make a purchase at the booth will receive a coin token for the Ignition Press gachapon machine, which includes prizes ranging from premium vinyl stickers, enamel pins, and even Golden Tickets redeemable for original sketches from Ignition Press artists. Fans can also secure a coin token for free by scanning the QR code displayed on the Javits Center TV Network twice every hour throughout the convention. Coin tokens are available while supplies last.

Ignition Press and will give a presentation to comic shop retailers on Wednesday for NYCC Retailer Day with information about current series and breaking news about upcoming series and creators coming on board. "Conventions have always been the best place for all corners of the industry to come together," according to Ignition Press Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich. "The fact that ReedPop provides an opportunity for publishers to sit down with their retail partners, in addition to the expected daily interfacing with creators and fans, is a great boon for everyone up and down the comics supply chain. We look forward to talking to comic shop owners and their staff about how things are going and what is coming next. Expect some cool announcements!"

Ignition Press was co-founded by publishing and media industry veterans Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director) in July 2024 and has been publishing creator-driven original series since the middle of 2025, including Murder Podcast, Voyeur, Roots of Madness,

Deluge, The Beauty, NO Place, and Arcadia.

