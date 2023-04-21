Image Comics July 2023 Full Solicits- Mark Millar Censors His Big Game Image Comics launch Mark Millar's massive everything-in-Millarworld-except-War-Heroes-and-The-Unfunnies crossover with Pepe Larraz, Big Game.

Image Comics are launching Mark Millar's massive everything-in-Millarworld-except-War-Heroes-and-The-Unfunnies crossover with Pepe Larraz, Big Game. As well as Jeff Lemire's Fishflies, Simon Birks and Willi Roberts' Antarctica, Mirka Andolfo and Laura Braga's Purr Evil, Cliff Bleszinski, Alex De Campi and Sany Jarrell's Scrapper, W Maxwell Prince and Martin Simmonds' Swan Songs, Gerry Duggan, Kelvin Mao and Robert Windom's This Ends Tonight, Skottie Young, Dean Rankine and Aaron Conley's Unbelievable, Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable and nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland, Jordan Thomas and Shaky Kane's Weird Work, Travis Beacham and Andrea Milana's Impact Winter, Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson's Parasocial. All launching from Image Comics in July 2023.

BIG GAME #1 (OF 5)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER A: PEPE LARRAZ (CENSORED)

COVER B: PEPE LARRAZ B&W VARIANT (CENSORED)

COVER C: THE FORBIDDEN COVER by ARTIST UNDISCLOSED

COVER D: FRANK QUITELY

COVER E: TBA

COVER F: TBA

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The comics event of the summer is here!

Okay, this is so top secret we can't even show you the main cover because it spoils something MASSIVE. Just trust us when we say that this is going to be the comic book event of 2023—and it's NOT what you're expecting.

Does the crossover really go that wide? Yes, it does. BIG GAME pulls together KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, NEMESIS, THE MAGIC ORDER, and ALL the Millarworld franchises in one special event. This must be ordered like CRAZY!

FISHFLIES #1 (OF 6)

STORY, ART & COVER A: JEFF LEMIRE

COVER B: PEACH MOMOKO

JULY 12 / 64 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

JEFF LEMIRE (GIDEON FALLS, Sweet Tooth) brings you a new tale of small-town surrealist horror in this special extra-length debut issue!

When a brutal and violent crime puts the life of an innocent teenage boy in the balance, it sets off a chain of events in bucolic Bell River, Ontario that will permanently change several residents' lives. And as the manhunt heats up, a lonely girl named Franny Fox will form an unlikely friendship with a fugitive that leads them on an odyssey of discovery and redemption.

ANTARCTICA #1

STORY: SIMON BIRKS

ART & COVER A: WILLI ROBERTS

COVER B: LYNDON WHITE

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

Stargate meets His Dark Materials in a new non-stop sci-fi action blockbuster!

Hannah's life imploded the day her father failed to return from the secretive Smith-Petersen Research Station in Antarctica. Alone and on the street, she's at her lowest ebb when a friend offers help. Retrained as an engineer, Hannah secures a job at the same Antarctic station to search for her father and stumbles headfirst into a conspiracy that threatens everything she's ever believed.

PURR EVIL #1 (OF 6)

STORY & COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

ART & COVER A: LAURA BRAGA

COVER C: PEACH MOMOKO

COVER D: MAIKA SOZO

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

THERE IS NO ESCAPING THE MEWING EVIL…

Rita loves her daughter Deb, but a dark evil from her past threatens the lives of anyone who gets too close to it. Can the bond between two women overcome a life built on blood and lies? And what secret is lurking in the Morando family's apartment?

Written by Harvey Award-winning superstar MIRKA ANDOLFO (SWEET PAPRIKA, MERCY, UNNATURAL, Punchline) and illustrated by fan-favorite LAURA BRAGA (WITCHBLADE, Future State: The Next Batman, Harley Quinn, DC Bombshells), PURR EVIL is a stand-out story about the relationship between a mother who gave everything for her daughter and a daughter who needs to figure out her role in a world that she's about to doom!

SCRAPPER #1 (OF 6)

STORY: CLIFF BLESZINSKI & ALEX DE CAMPI

ART & COVER B: SANDY JARRELL

COVERS A & C: JUAN FERREYRA

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Game design genius CLIFF BLESZINSKI (Gears of War, Fortnite) makes his comics debut with critically acclaimed writer ALEX DE CAMPI (DRACULA, MOTHERF**KER!, PARASOCIAL) and fan-favorite artist SANDY JARRELL (Bombshells, Lynx)!

Blade Runner-style action mixes with big emotions as stray dog Scrapper and his buddy Tank fight for justice against the totalitarian forces of a post-apocalyptic domed city. But when the fight comes to his home, Scrapper will face losing what's most important to him—and gain a terrifying truth in the process. (Don't worry, Mom. The dog doesn't die.)

SWAN SONGS #1

STORY: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART & COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: NIMIT MALAVIA

COVER C (50-COPY RETAILER INCENTIVE VARIANT): MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

W. MAXWELL PRINCE (ICE CREAM MAN, HAHA) continues his weird, winning one-shot formula with this all-new multi-artist project that explores the way things END…and also how they never really do.

SWAN SONGS comprises stories about endings…The End of the World. The End of a Marriage. The End of a Sentence. The End of the End of the World! (Which I suppose one might consider the BEGINNING of a new world…)

And along for the terminal ride are some of comics' best and brightest artists! The first apocalyptic issue, "The End of the World," is drawn by none other than THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH's MARTIN SIMMONDS. Future artists for future endings include CASPAR WIJNGAARD (HOME SICK PILOTS), and FILIPE ANDRADE (The Many Deaths of Leila Star), with more to be announced.

All things come to a close; these are the SWAN SONGS.

THIS ENDS TONIGHT #1 (OF 3)

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN, KELVIN MAO & ROBERT WINDOM

ART, COVERS A & B: JAE LEE

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

GERRY DUGGAN (currently writing X-Men and Iron Man) and JAE LEE (the Eisner-winning artist from Inhumans and Hellshock) team up with co-writers KELVIN MAO and ROBERT WINDOM and colorist JUNE CHUNG for this action-packed three-issue LIMITED SERIES, which tells interconnected stories of violence and mayhem in Las Vegas.

In this issue, two sisters fight their way across Vegas in a savage race to save their lives.

THE UNBELIEVABLE, UNFORTUNATELY MOSTLY UNREADABLE AND NEARLY UNPUBLISHABLE UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 (OF 5)

STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG & DEAN RANKINE

ART: AARON CONLEY & DEAN RANKINE

COVER: MIKE DEL MUNDO

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

A five-issue anthology series featuring Untold Tales based on Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG's bestselling comic, I HATE FAIRYLAND, with stories written and drawn by a stellar lineup of creators.

BULLY WARS co-creators SKOTTIE YOUNG and AARON CONLEY pit Gert against an uncouth barbarian in "Bruud the Brutal." And in "Don't Trust the P.I.G. in Apartment 23," by DEAN RANKINE (Simpsons Comics, Invader Zim), Gert finds herself at the wrong end of a classic fairy tale.

WEIRD WORK #1 (OF 4)

STORY: JORDAN THOMAS

ART / COVER A: SHAKY KANE

COVER B: MICHAEL ALLRED

COVER C: JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

COVER D: GEOF DARROW

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Legendary British artist SHAKY KANE (THE BULLETPROOF COFFIN) and writer JORDAN THOMAS (Frank At Home On The Farm) are your guides through the corrupt, seedy streets of Stellar City in their new MINISERIES! The hard-boiled noir of LA Confidential mixes with the bright, alien-filled worlds of Futurama in this crime epic. Following months of gang shootings, Detective Ovra Sawce is paired with a new partner on a triple homicide. But what were a billionaire's assistant, a hood-turned-cult leader, and Sawce's former partner doing in that warehouse?

IMPACT WINTER: ROOK (ONE-SHOT)

STORY: TRAVIS BEACHAM

ART & COVER: ANDREA MILANA

JULY 19 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

"…an excellent addition to your vampire library." —AIPT

Hundreds of years before a comet hit Earth and created a cold, dark world ruled by vampires…

A wandering Roman centurion saved a woman from being sacrificed by druids. Honor bound to return Fionnuir to her homeland, Rook embarked on a journey across ancient Britain, where all manner of human and inhuman creatures dwelled…but none more dangerous than the demon he'd sworn himself to.

From creator TRAVIS BEACHAM (Pacific Rim) and artist ANDREA MILANA (Dahlia in the Dark) comes a new official prequel to the hit Audible Original.

WANTED #1

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER: J.G. JONES

JULY 19 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

SPECIAL 20th ANNIVERSARY EDITION!

Celebrate 20 years of Millarworld this month with this special gold-logo edition of the comic that started it all, featuring the reprinted first issue of WANTED itself alongside exclusive interviews, sketches, and behind-the-scenes material! Learn how WANTED went from the page to the screen in record time and set a course for not only the Angelina Jolie movie, but the Netflix empire that came after.

PARASOCIAL HC

STORY: ALEX DE CAMPI

ART & COVER: ERICA HENDERSON

OCTOBER 4 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $18.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

In the middle of the pandemic, a fading genre-TV actor, fresh from his long-running series' cancellation, collides with an obsessive fan at a Texas convention. When she lures him to her home, he'll have to put on the greatest performance of his life simply to survive until morning. Unless, of course, he's the real monster…

Bestselling, critically acclaimed duo ALEX DE CAMPI and ERICA HENDERSON (DRACULA, MOTHERF**KER!) reunite for another stylish horror reinterpretation—this time the psychosexual thriller.

ALL AGAINST ALL TP

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL

ART & COVER: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

JULY 5 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Writer ALEX PAKNADEL (DC vs. Vampires: All Out War), artist CASPAR WIJNGAARD (HOME SICK PILOTS), and letterer HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU present a primal vision of humanity gone terribly wrong.

In the distant future, a race of disembodied alien conquerors called the Operators moves from world to world, harvesting promising species for their most impressive physical traits. Their quest for ever-more-effective host bodies leads them to a forgotten research station, where animal specimens from a dead Earth, along with a small human boy named Helpless, have been collected and preserved in a savage artificial jungle environment. But as the Operators descend on the research station in search of an apex predator to harvest, they'll find more than they bargained for when they learn that Helpless is anything but!

"PAKNADEL's sharp mind and WIJNGAARD's vibrant art mesh brilliantly to create this brutal, fascinating, and visually stunning sci-fi world." –JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH)

Collects ALL AGAINST ALL #1-5

THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON 1 HC

WRITER: MARC SUMERAK

OCTOBER 4 / 200 PAGES / FC / T / $39.99

TRIM SIZE: 11" x 11.85"

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The official behind-the-scenes companion to Prime Video's hit animated series, INVINCIBLE!

THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON 1 features exclusive character, background, and vehicle designs, key art, and more! This volume takes fans behind the scenes and includes interviews with key creatives, including INVINCIBLE comic creators ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER.

GOOD COMICS FOR BAD PEOPLE: AN EXTRA FABULOUS COLLECTION HC

STORY, ART & COVER: ZACH M. STAFFORD

NOVEMBER 1 / 240 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 8"

ADVANCE SOLICIT

"ZACH M. STAFFORD's comics find a way to combine extreme absurdity and real, honest emotion in a way that is endlessly fascinating to me." —NATHAN PYLE (Strange Planet)

For fans of Strange Planet, MR. LOVENSTEIN PRESENTS: FAILURE, and the Sarah's Scribbles collections!

Master of the hilarious, unpredictable, and just plain weird ZACH M. STAFFORD's GOOD COMICS FOR BAD PEOPLE marks his graphic novel debut, and features all the laughter, absurdity, and bodily fluids that have made his worldwide mega-hit webcomic so (in)famous!

Includes all your favorite Extra Fabulous Comics, plus book-exclusive comics that can't be found online and an introduction by SARAH ANDERSON, the mastermind behind Sarah's Scribbles.

LOVESICK TP

STORY, ART & COVER: LUANA VECCHIO

JULY 19 / 240 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

"Nature has a kind of innocent cruelty, while man… Why can't man's cruelty be called innocent?"

In one of the most lurid corners of the dark web, subscribers pay a high price to be maimed, tortured, and killed by ruthless and irresistible dominatrix DOMINO. This is what they call love in the LOVESICK CLUB. But as Domino faces emerging threats and mounting pressure from a needy audience, what price will she have to pay for success in this literally cutthroat world? And what will she have to become to survive?

LUANA VECCHIO invites you into a digital underworld of blood and neon to explore the limits of consent, love, and idolatry in one of the most erotic and extreme stories in recent years!

Collects LOVESICK #1-7

NEMESIS: RELOADED TP

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART & COVER: JORGE JIMÉNEZ

JULY 12 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The world's most evil comic book character is back! Who is Nemesis, and why does this eccentric billionaire who dresses up in a mask and cape want to terrorize people instead of helping them? Isn't that how this is supposed to go? Trigger warning: Too violent and just too cool for some! Don't say we didn't warn you.

Collects NEMESIS: RELOADED #1-5

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN AND DE FELICI COMPENDIUM TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

AUGUST 9 / 824 PAGES / FC / T+ / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The entire series, collected in a single volume for the first time!

A decade ago, 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. The government made every attempt to recover them, but after many years, they gave up. Nathan Cole…won't. He makes daily trips, risking his life to try and rescue those still living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion. But maybe…Nathan is looking for something else? Why can't he resist the siren call of the Oblivion Song?

Collects OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN AND DE FELICI #1-36

RADIANT PINK, VOL. 1 TP

STORY: MEGHAN CAMARENA & MELISSA FLORES

ART / COVER: EMMA KUBERT

JULY 26 / 160 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

When video game streamer and secret superhero Eva is invited to the biggest charity stream event of the year, she sees her chance to use her platform for good. But when a surprise attack sends her hurtling across dimensions, Eva will have to rely on everything she has to make it home in one piece.

Streaming superstar MEGHAN CAMARENA and MELISSA FLORES (THE DEAD LUCKY) are joined by third-generation comic artist EMMA KUBERT (INKBLOT) for a universe-hopping thrillride from the world of RADIANT BLACK!

RADIANT PINK is a Massive-Verse series.

Collects RADIANT PINK #1-5

ROYAL CITY COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

STORY, ART & COVER: JEFF LEMIRE

JULY 12 / 400 PAGES / FC / M / $29.99

"Buzzing with a meticulously controlled intensity that's propelled by its deeply flawed and richly imagined cast of characters, JEFF LEMIRE is at his best." —IGN

In a return to the literary and thematic territory of JEFF LEMIRE's breakthrough graphic novel Essex County, ROYAL CITY follows Patrick Pike, a fading literary star who reluctantly returns to the once-thriving factory town where he grew up. There, Patrick is quickly drawn back into the dramas of his two adult siblings, his overbearing mother, and his browbeaten father, all of whom are still haunted by different versions of his youngest brother, Tommy, who drowned decades ago.

ROYAL CITY is a sprawling, ambitious graphic novel that charts the lives, loves, and losses of a troubled family and a vanishing town across three decades.

Collects ROYAL CITY #1-14

SCOTCH McTIERNAN VERSUS THE FORCES OF EVIL TP

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN & BRIAN POSEHN

ART & COVER: SCOTT KOBLISH

JULY 19 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The love these former Deadpool creators have for MAD Magazine, action movies, and weed comes through in the funniest comic you'll read this year. The action spans from America's failed war on drugs, to a monster ball and a dystopian future of late stage capitalism, all the way to the story of the unlikeliest Ghost Of Christmas Future.

The complete adventures of stoner soldier Scotch McTiernan are collected here in their entirety for the first time, and it's everything you could want from an action comedy.

Collects THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE WAR ON WEED ONE-SHOT, HALLOWEEN PARTY ONE-SHOT, and SCOTCH McTIERNAN'S HOLIDAY PARTY ONE-SHOT.

TWO GRAVES, VOL. 1 TP

STORY: GENEVIEVE VALENTINE

ART & COVER: MING DOYLE & ANNIE WU

JULY 12 / 208 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There's a bloody handprint on his neck. She's beginning to worry it's hers.

Death stole Emilia—the first time in his very long life that he hasn't carried over the soul he was assigned to carry over. It would be romantic, except that they're being hunted.

Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive.

The first volume of a new series from writer GENEVIEVE VALENTINE (Catwoman), illustrated in competing points of view by ANNIE WU (Hawkeye, Black Canary) and MING DOYLE (The Banks, DC Comics: Anatomy of a Metahuman).

Collects TWO GRAVES #1-6

CLEMENTINE, BOOK TWO OGN TP

STORY, ART & COVER: TILLIE WALDEN

OCTOBER 4 / 296 PAGES / BW / TRADE PAPERBACK / T+ / $14.99

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

ADVANCE SOLICIT

"A triumph of the zombie genre." —SHANNON WATTERS (Lumberjanes)

FROM THE WORLD OF ROBERT KIRKMAN'S THE WALKING DEAD!

TILLIE WALDEN's acclaimed trilogy continues!

Clementine and her new friends are rescued by an island community led by enigmatic doctor Miss Morro. But just as Clementine's scars are finally beginning to heal, she discovers dark secrets that threaten to tear her new life apart.

Can Miss Morro be trusted? What about the rest of the islanders? And just how far will Clementine go to protect the ones she loves?

LASTMAN, BOOK 3 TP

STORY: BALAK, MICHAËL SANLAVILLE & BASTIEN VIVÈS

ART & COVER: MICHAËL SANLAVILLE & BASTIEN VIVÈS

JULY 19 / 416 PAGES / PC / T+ / $24.99

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

The hit French fight comic comes to Skybound!

Until now, the Valley of Kings has been sheltered in relative peace. But when Richard Aldana creates a breach in the Rift, can Adrian and Marianne fix it before the Valley of the Kings erupts into absolute chaos?

Find out in the third thrilling installment of the LASTMAN series from the powerhouse team of BALAK, MICHAËL SANLAVILLE & BASTIEN VIVÈS! Perfect for readers of INVINCIBLE and ULTRAMEGA!

Collects LASTMAN, VOL. 5 and LASTMAN, VOL. 6

RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 4 TP

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS

ART: MARCELO COSTA & EDUARDO FERIGATO

COVER: MARCELO COSTA

JULY 19 / 192 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

Something alien has landed on Earth—but what is it? As governments and gangs race to unlock its hidden secrets, Nathan and Marshall will be forced to make a dangerous journey that threatens to change their relationship forever.

RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.

Collects RADIANT BLACK #19-24

THE SCORCHED, VOL. 2 TP

STORY: SEAN LEWIS & TODD McFARLANE

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER: THOMAS NACHLIK

JULY 12 / 144 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

The Scorched team is back with a renewed sense of purpose and a new vision for approaching the threats on their horizon. The Sin Devourers return alongside their creator K and his diabolical plan to master humanity at all costs. Will the Scorched be able to stop K before it's too late?

Collects THE SCORCHED #7-12

ARCADE KINGS #3 (OF 5)

STORY: DYLAN BURNETT

ART & COVER A: DYLAN BURNETT, WALTER BAIAMONTE & SARA ANTONELLINI

COVER B: NURI DURR

COVER C (1:10 RETAILER INCENTIVE): JORDAN GIBSON

COVER D (1:25 RETAILER INCENTIVE): DYLAN BURNETT

JULY 19 / 48 PAGES / FC / PERFECT BOUND / T / $7.99

ROUND THREE: FIGHT!

Unable to match his brother Joe's power and skills, Ken discovered a new place to train: the Row, home to the most highly competitive arcades in Infinity City. But when Victor McMax's bid to take over the entire city brings his high-powered goons there, Ken has no choice but to protect his new home—and put his fists to work.

BATTLE CHASERS #11

STORY & COVER B: JOE MADUREIRA

ART & COVER A: LUDO LULLABI

COVER C: STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

COVER D: JONBOY MEYERS

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The battle continues! Garrison draws on the power of his cursed blade! Secrets are revealed.

BLOOD TREE #6

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI

ART: MAXIM ŠIMIĆ

COVER: CHRISTIAN ALAMY & BRAD ANDERSON

JULY 5 / 40 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

The fates of detectives Dario Azzaro and Maria Diaz are revealed, and our emotional, action-packed story concludes in a brutal, epic showdown that has the Angel Killer's winged victims raining down all across New York City.

BONE ORCHARD: TENEMENT #2 (OF 10)

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

COVER A: ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Eisner-winning creative team JEFF LEMIRE & ANDREA SORRENTINO continue the biggest, most essential project yet in the bold and ambitious shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS!

The seven neighbors of TENEMENT seek to answer the question: Who (or what) is "US'UUUL"? Will they find the answer before the unholy terror is already upon them?

DARK RIDE #8

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART & COVER A: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B: MAAN HOUSE

COVER C: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

COVER D (1:25 RETAILER INCENTIVE): TONY FLEECS & TRISH FORSTNER

JULY 12 / 24 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

BURST: "Get on the bandwagon of DARK RIDE, trust me" —ComicBook.com

The showdown between Halloween and Sam is here!

The winner will control the future of the Dante family…and Devil Land!

THE DEAD LUCKY #8

STORY: MELISSA FLORES

ART & COVER A: FRENCH CARLOMAGNO

COVER B: MATTHEW JOHNSON

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Bibi faces unexpected resistance in her plan to destroy Morrow, and as her new foe begins to enact his own plans for the city, will Bibi be able to survive long enough to see it through?

THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.

DEAD ROMANS #5 (OF 6)

STORY: FRED KENNEDY

ART, COVERS A, B & E: NICK MARINKOVICH

COVER C: ROB BRUNETTE

COVER D: KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Arminius basks in the glow of victory, but he still has not found Honoria, so his armies' cries ring hollow. Honoria and her companions reach the Roman camp, where the remaining generals plot one final, desperate effort to snatch victory from disaster.

DEEP CUTS #4 (OF 6)

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

COVER: CHRIS BRUNNER

JULY 26 / 56 PAGES / FC / T+ / $5.99

New York City. 1956. Fresh out of prison, a gifted but troubled musician struggles to put his band—and his life—back together. The DEEP CUTS team is joined by Eisner Award-winning artist RAMÓN K PÉREZ (STILLWATER, Tale of Sand) for a time-hopping tale of injustice, redemption, and bebop!

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #25

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART & COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

JULY 26 / 48 PAGES / FC / T / $4.99

NEW STORY ARC

FIRE POWER RETURNS with an extra-length 44-page story!

After learning Wei Lun killed his parents, Owen cannot let the past go.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #22

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER C: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN VARIANT

JULY 12 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

When the Gunslinger arrived in the present day, he was attacked by a demonic being. He thought that creature was destroyed. He's about to find out how wrong he was.

HAUNT YOU TO THE END #2

STORY: RYAN CADY

ART & COVER A: ANDREA MUTTI

COVER B: TREVOR HENDERSON

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

FIRST NIGHT, FIRST NIGHTMARES. After a bumpy landing, the expedition splits up to explore Isla Lodo—"the most haunted place on earth." While an away team sets out for the other side of the island, Matt Park and Callum Shah take their first risky steps into the ominous ruin of Rasmussen Manor.

HEY KIDS! COMICS!, VOL. 3: THE SCHLOCK OF THE NEW #4 (OF 6)

STORY & ART: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN

COVER: DON CAMERON

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

After years of being kept at bay, a new generation finally scales the castle walls, only to discover the hacks have beaten a hasty retreat, leaving nothing behind them but nostalgia.

The newcomers arrive with a bill of rights. Management hands them a bill of goods.

I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #7

STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART, COVERS A & B: BRETT BEAN

COVER C: PEACH MOMOKO

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The only Gert to fear is Gert herself! Gert needs to get the fluff out of Fairyland, and King Cloudeus is doing everything he can to make that happen. But he knows the only one who can get rid of Gert is every other Gert who ever lived. So let the battle BEGIN! (That's the most times I've ever typed GERT in a solicit. Pretty impressive, right?)

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket and Groot) return to I HATE FAIRYLAND for a brand-new story arc!

I HATE THIS PLACE #10

STORY: KYLE STARKS

ART & COVER A: ARTYOM TOPILIN & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B F**K THIS PLACE VARIANT (EXPLICIT): ARTYOM TOPILIN & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

BURST: "This continues to be a must-read horror series." —Sequential Planet

Witness the thrilling, action-packed final issue of I HATE THIS PLACE to see if it concludes with the literal end of the world and massive amounts of death…or a "happy" ending for our beloved heroines.

(If we're being honest, it could really go either way.)

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #7 (OF 9)

STORY: JOE KELLY

ART & COVER: KEN NIIMURA

JULY 12 / 40 PAGES / BW / T+ / $3.99

A night in jail cools heads but breaks a burgeoning bond. Sarge throws caution and his relationship with Michael in the crapper and makes for the heart of Atlanta—alone. There, Sarge stares down the truth of the terrible mission he's set upon.

IN HELL WE FIGHT #2

STORY: JOHN LAYMAN

ART & COVER A: JOK

COVER B: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER C (1:20): JOK & HENRY OF BLOIS

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Hostage or houseguest? In the deepest, darkest heart of hell, three best friends have rescued a kidnapped angel. Now they have to decide what to do with her.

INDIGO CHILDREN #5

STORY: CURT PIRES & ROCKWELL WHITE

ART & COVER: ALEX DIOTTO & DEE CUNNIFFE

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Following the tragic events of issue four, the Indigo Children race against the clock to escape Kabul. Help arrives in the form of an unlikely ally. Also: A glimpse of Director Rand's past.

JUNK RABBIT #4 (OF 5)

STORY, ART, COVERS A, B & D: JIMMIE ROBINSON

COVER C: SETH DAMOOSE

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Junk Rabbit's hidden lair is revealed, opening the door for political and military forces to capture and expose the Rabbit's secret identity. Meanwhile, a bloody connection between the homeless and the ultra-rich is finally ripped open.

KAYA #10

STORY, ART & COVER A: WES CRAIG

COVER B: ANDREW MACLEAN

JULY 26 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Lost in a dark and dangerous realm, Jin makes a deal to escape. But what has he promised in the bargain—and to whom? Meanwhile, Kaya continues her search for Jin with an unexpected ally while her friends fight off a Mutant ambush, and not all of them will survive! "Kaya in the Poison Lands" approaches its epic conclusion.

Featuring a variant cover by head-lopping metal lord ANDREW MACLEAN!

KING SPAWN #24

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

COVER C: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN VARIANT

JULY 19 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

New York has always been a melting pot of different people and cultures, but now it's become a prime destination for some unsavory characters from the wrong side of Hell. Spawn thinks it's about time he put a stop to that.

KLIK KLIK BOOM #2 (OF 5)

STORY: DOUG WAGNER

ART & COVER: DOUG DABBS & MATT WILSON

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Assassins overrun Sprout and Serena's flophouse hotel only to find Sprout has turned the building into a booby-trapped kill box of dirty bed sheets and polaroids. Surrounded by chaos, Serena discovers Sprout hasn't come to New York City just to play dress-up…but to murder a man.

LOVE EVERLASTING #9

STORY: TOM KING

ART & COVER A: ELSA CHARRETIER

COVER B: MARLEY ZARCONE

JULY 5 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"TOO HIP FOR LOVE," Part Four

Joan is done running and must now confront who she is, what she is, what her world is. And in this penultimate issue of the second arc, Joan comes face to face with a death that changes her forever. What does the end of everything mean to the woman whose life and loves are seemingly eternal?

MONARCH #6

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART & COVER A: ALEX LINS

COVER B: CHRIS VISIONS

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

"STRANGER FROM ABOVE," Part Six

The shocking conclusion! Travon, our teenage hero growing up in Compton, has been revealed as the alien invaders' Monarch—an emissary sent to Earth with the intention of taking over the planet. But love has gotten the better of him, and now he fights for the life of Daysha and every human on the planet! With former friends now turned enemies and an alien horde breathing down his neck, can Travon find a way to defeat them both, save the world, and get the girl…or is the human race doomed?!

From RODNEY BARNES, the star comics writer behind the Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA and the writer/executive producer of HBO's Winning Time, and up-and-coming Marvel artist ALEX LINS comes the epic finale in a tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat!

MONSTRESS #45

STORY: MARJORIE LIU

ART & COVER: SANA TAKEDA

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Zinn is back in the world where they were once imprisoned, and painful secrets about their past are coming to the surface. Meanwhile, Maika investigates a mask possessed by the imprisoned Defiled—a mask that bears a striking resemblance to the long-sought Mask of the Shaman-Empress.

MONSTRESS #46

STORY: MARJORIE LIU

ART & COVER: SANA TAKEDA

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Maika must confront the embodiment of her child self, whose tragic mistakes she has long been unable to face—or even remember. If she fails, there's no telling what the Defiled Monstra will do to her young self's ghostly presence.

NEWBURN #9

STORY: CHIP ZDARSKY & DAVID BROTHERS

ART: JACOB PHILLIPS & NICK DRAGOTTA

COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

When Newburn is asked to investigate a missing mafioso, Emily begins to wonder how far he's willing to go for his work—and to protect himself.

PLUS: the beginning of "GO BACK," a thrilling backup story from acclaimed artist NICK DRAGOTTA (EAST OF WEST, GHOST CAGE) and writer DAVID BROTHERS (Good Devils).

NO/ONE #5 (OF 10)

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS & BRIAN BUCCELLATO

ART & COVER A: GERALDO BORGES

COVER B: KLAUS JANSON

COVER C: MARK ENGLERT

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

As Julia struggles with the reaction to her podcast and Ben's investigation hits yet another wall, a shocking development in the case of Richard Roe threatens to upend everything—and may bring NO/ONE even closer to the light.

PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)!

NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

NOCTERRA #16

STORY: SCOTT SNYDER

ART & COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

COVER B: YANICK PAQUETTE & DAVE McCAIG

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"NO BRAKES," Part Five

Thirteen years ago, the sun set and never returned. Now, with the forces of darkness staring them down, it's up to Val, Em, and the Ferrymen to save humankind from total blackout. NOCTERRA's latest arc comes to its stunning conclusion in a no-holds-barred showdown!

OLD DOG #6

STORY, ART & COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: GREG HINKLE

COVER C: PHILIP BARRETT

JULY 19 / 24 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY concludes its first chapter!

After suffering a massive loss, we learn a stunning revelation. Jack is questioning his place in Black Circle. Looking to lick his wounds, he seeks refuge at the Lynch ancestral home in Ireland. But his isolation is soon interrupted when Retriever tracks him down. And she wasn't the only one…

PHANTOM ROAD #5

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

COVER B: DAVID AJA

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Everything heats up when Dom and Birdie find themselves trapped in the truck by another unending mass of monsters. But a sudden revelation changes the nature of their mission and poses more questions about their cargo than answers.

RADIANT BLACK #25

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART: MARCELO COSTA & EDUARDO FERIGATO

COVERS A & B: MARCELO COSTA

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The Radiants were stolen. An empire, vaster than space, has come to claim them. The end of the world is here. THE CATALYST WAR begins.

The RADIANT BLACK event two years in the making begins here!

RADIANT BLACK is a Massive-Verse series.

ROGUE SUN #14

STORY: RYAN PARROTT

ART: ABEL

COVER A: LUANA VECCHIO

COVER B: ALEX MOORE

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Trapped in the last place he ever expected to be and cut off from his friends and family, Dylan struggles towards freedom with help from an unlikely source—and Caleb makes his first step towards a surprising goal.

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

SAVAGE DRAGON #268

STORY, ART & COVERS: ERIK LARSEN

COVER A: STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS

COVER B: RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"THE NEW KID IN TOWN"

Malcolm Dragon is settling in to his new home on the West Coast – and his new job – containing and controlling the all-out mayhem in the region! It's the start of a bold new direction as Malcolm Dragon assembles his team and faces a threat of unparalleled proportions! Strap in, for the ride of a lifetime!

THE SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #3

STORY & COVER A: DREW CRAIG

ART: DREW CRAIG & JASON FINESTONE

COVER B: WES CRAIG

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

After quelling the zombie threat in Beaconsfield, Starstorm finds himself in a battle with a Tyrannosaurus rex that has mysteriously appeared in the Hudson. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to him, plans proceed with a sect of the Galactic Armada known as the Tiger Clan to capture the Starstorm weapon for the mysterious princess ZShan Draigo.

THE SCORCHED #20

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: VON RANDAL

COVER C: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN VARIANT

JULY 26 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

The world is in chaos as the Horsemen continue their plans for Armageddon. Are the Scorched strong enough to stand in their way?

SOMETHING EPIC #3

STORY, ART & COVERS A-D: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Upon delving into his gallery of dreams and discovering new perspectives on his power, Danny decides to test the scope of his abilities…with little success. Twenty-nine pages of story and art for the regular price of just $3.99!

SPAWN #344

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE

ART: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: MARCIAL TOLEDANO

COVER C: J.H. WILLIAMS III VIRGIN VARIANT

JULY 26 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

Gaia's secrets are laid bare. The true history of the Universe itself will be revealed.

STARSIGNS #3

STORY: SALADIN AHMED

ART & COVER: MEGAN LEVENS & KELLY FITZPATRICK

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Tatiana and her mysterious employer close in on Rana and Clarence as they race to save the newest Starsign—a frightened kid—from federal agents.

Superhuman astrological drama from Eisner winner SALADIN AHMED and sci-fi fave MEGAN LEVENS!

STONEHEART #5

STORY, ART & COVER: EMMA KUBERT

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

As they're finding a way to escape Lightspring Canyon, Eve splits Shayde Whisper and Eldon Redwood up and forces Shayde to fight in an underground gambling ring. Scrambling, emotionally compromised, and under stress, Shayde unfortunately falls short.

SUMMONERS WAR: AWAKENING #4 (OF 6)

STORY: JUSTIN JORDAN

ART & COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & IGOR MONTI

JULY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

An official tie-in to the worldwide hit mobile game SUMMONERS WAR!

Trapped between the bounty hunter Malakhan and a legion of Stiodani soldiers, will Rai and Tomas be sacrificed as part of Captain Eve's master plan?

TERRORWAR #4

STORY: SALADIN AHMED

ART: DAVE ACOSTA & JAY LEISTEN

COVER: DAVE ACOSTA & IVAN PLASCENCIA

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Sent on a suicide mission in the midst of a massive Terror attack, Muhammad and his crew learn the unthinkable truth of the war they've been fighting.

Eisner winner SALADIN AHMED and horror star DAVE ACOSTA up the sci-fi stakes!

TIME BEFORE TIME #25

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE & DECLAN SHALVEY

ART: GEOFFO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: EOIN MARRON

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

While a masked vigilante stalks The Syndicate, Marston finds himself on the verge of achieving his ultimate goal.

The final arc of the hit time-travel series begins with art by GEOFFO (BURNOUTS, Future State: Gotham).

VOID RIVALS #2

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI & MATHEUS LOPES

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe continues here!

After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed.

To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet—by any means necessary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #66

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART & COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

JULY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

FEAR THE HUNTERS concludes! For Rick to ensure the group's safety, they must do unspeakable things.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #67

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART & COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: CONOR HUGHES

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

JULY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The mission towards Washington, D.C. is disrupted by a haunting surprise.

W0RLDTR33 #4

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: FERNANDO BLANCO & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A: FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B: EMMA RÍOS

COVER C (1:25): TRADD MOORE

COVER D (1:50): DAN QUINTANA

COVER E (1:100): MICHAEL DIALYNAS

JULY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Ellison has fallen deeper into the Undernet than he ever could have imagined. Now the life of one of his closest friends hangs in the balance…and PH34R is winning.

Strap in as multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics) chart new frontiers of horror!