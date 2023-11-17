Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image | Tagged: paul cornell, ryan kelly, saucer country, saucer state

Image Comics Publish Paul Cornell & Ryan Kelly's Saucer Country Finale

It seems Image Comics is going to be the fourth publisher of Saucer Country, publishing its finale separately in their February 2024 solicits

Saucer Country was created in 2012 by Paul Cornell and Ryan Kelly, and published by DC Vertigo about Arcadia Alvarado, the Hispanic governor of New Mexico, now running for President, who believes she may have been abducted by aliens. Discontinued at DC Comics, who closed the Vertigo line, it was picked up by IDW in 2017, though because of DC trademark issues, they had to use a different title. Saucer State concluded the overall story. Earlier this year, it was published in total by a third publisher, Zoop, collecting the whole story in one. More that anyone thought. As it said, "Collected here for the very first time: The Completed Saucer Country contains the entire runs of Vertigo's Saucer Country, IDW's Saucer State and the prologue from Strange Adventures, plus a BRAND NEW CONCLUDING CHAPTER in a bumper-sized 440-page softcover volume!" It raised $26,423 against a goal of $20,000 from 426 supporters. But some may not have wanted to buy a whole book to get the new ending.

Now, it seems that Image Comics is going to be the fourth publisher of Saucer Country, publishing that finale separately in their February 2024 solicits and solicitations. Might this also lead to collections of the series being published by Image Comics in the future?

SAUCER COUNTRY THE FINALE (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230429

(W) Paul Cornell (A / CA) Ryan Kelly

First there was Saucer Country, a dark thriller that blended UFO lore and alien abduction with political intrigue, all set in the hauntingly beautiful Southwest. The story continued in Saucer State… and now, the series reaches its long-awaited conclusion in this special one-shot, as co-creators Cornell and Kelly present the final story of alien abductee Arcadia Alvarado's campaign to be US President… and her search for the truth of what happened to her! In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

