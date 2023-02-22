Immoral X-Men Brings The Sinister Ducks To The Yard (Spoilers) Today sees the publication of Immoral X-Men #1, smuggling in some Alan Moore mentions for Sins Of Sinister for those who want to find them.

Today sees the publication of Immoral X-Men #1, the renamed Immortal X-Men #1 for the three issues of the Sins Of Sinister event, looking ten years into the future after Mister Sinister took control of Krakoa's Quiet Council. Even though they now seem to be taking control of him.

Sinister Ducks, of course, being the band formed by Alan Moore, former Bauhaus bassist David J, saxophonist Alex Greenfrom the ska band ARMY, and singer-guitarist Grant Series of D-Go-Tees, under new pseudonyms, first formed in 1979 when another band had pulled out of a performance. There were a few subsequent performances with other members Glyn Bush of Rockers Hi-Fi and Bridget Enever, and a couple of vinyl releases in the early eighties with cover art from Savage Pencil and the late Kevin O'Neill. A flexi-disc was published by Fantagraphiucs in Critters #23, which featured an Alan Moore story. Here's a couple of examples that have hit YouTube and have not yet been taken down.

I also just asked Alexa to play me music by the Sinister Ducks, and got the remastered March Of The Sinister Ducks from Etiquette Of Violence. "But there's a poison I'd like to administer, you think they're cuddly but I think they're sinister" is pure poisoning pigeons in the park. It's just oh-so-very English. Talking of which…

…one of these days, we are going to discover that Nathaniel Essex was actually born in Lyon, aren't we? And he's a self-hating Francophobe. Meanwhile, we enjoyed Si Spurrier enjoying too much hoiw crossing Nightcrawler DNA with any other mutant makes for a very effective assassin. But Kieron Gillen does the same with Cyclops to create very effective cannon fodder.



And with the Sinisterised Hope Summers playing Dungeon Master for a game of intergalactic warfare, which previous X-Men comic books had done a pretty good job of setting up…

…might thise bigger guns have to come from Sinister? The original Powers Of X series, also set into the far flung future, did show Mister Sinister's chimerae as the only way for mutanity – or life itself – to survive against the machines. And, later revealed in Inferno, the original Krakoan timeline before the machines went back in time to create Orchis, saw chimera as the only things that could fight off a Dominion assault, a collection of sentient machine species that had collapses into black holes on the basis of their concentrated intelligence….

Krakoa – humanity as a whole – needs Mister Sinister. But is the cost of survival worth paying the cost of what Mister Sinister is? He is the hero after all. Let's find out together! "Look closely and you will recoil in surprise at web-footed fascists with mad little eyes!"

