Immortal X-Men #7 Preview: Final Judgment

Nightcrawler's optimism gets him nowhere in this preview of Immortal X-Men #7. But will judgment make him horny? That's what Bleeding Cool reports. Check out the preview below.

Immortal X-Men #7

by Kieron Gillen & Lucas Werneck, cover by Mark Brooks

A SERIOUS BAMF! – A.X.E. TIE-IN! Even if you're the heart of the X-Men, there're days you want to tear out people's heart. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620004700711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620004700721 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 7 PICHELLI MIRACLEMAN VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

75960620004700731 – IMMORTAL X-MEN 7 NOTO QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.