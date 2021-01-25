In DC Future State, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing

In 1978, DC Comics published an educational book for kids called The Super Dictionary. Most famously that included a counting aid with Lex Luthor. "When no one was looking, Lex Luthor took forty cakes. He took 40 cakes. That's as many as four tens. And that's terrible."

In 2011, Chris Roberson scripted a scene in Superman #709 that showed he remembered that scene very well.

More recently in 2019, writer Mark Russell wrote Harley Quinn: Villain Of The Year which showed he remembered it too.

And tomorrow, Mark Russell and Steve Pugh's Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1 shows us that even in the year 2050, it's still the first thing that comes to mind.

And that is the man's intergalactic legacy. As long as Mark Russell is writing the comic book. Here's that preview in full, with Lois Lane, Representative Of Earth to the United Planets. If Superman is King Of The Earth, she is its Queen…

FUTURE STATE SUPERMAN VS IMPERIOUS LEX #1 (OF 3) CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

Retail: $3.99

1120DC041 | NOV207041 | DCC20110041 | DC Comics

(W) Mark Russell (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Yanick Paquette

Welcome to Lexor, home of the greatest businessman in the Multiverse: Lex Luthor! After years of prosperity, Lex's utopia is at last ready to join the ranks of the United Planets and promote peace among worlds. However, Lex has never done anything unless he had something to gain from it. What could he be up to this time? Sounds like a job for Superman and his wife Lois Lane, the Earth representative to the U.P.! It's time the Man of Steel shut down this former Metropolis magnate once and for all! This title is fully returnable at a later date. In-Store: 1/26/2021