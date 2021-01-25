In DC Future State, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

In 1978, DC Comics published an educational book for kids called The Super Dictionary. Most famously that included a counting aid with Lex Luthor. "When no one was looking, Lex Luthor took forty cakes. He took 40 cakes. That's as many as four tens. And that's terrible."

In Thirty Years Time, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
DC Comics: The Super Dictionary

In 2011, Chris Roberson scripted a scene in Superman #709 that showed he remembered that scene very well.

In Thirty Years Time, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
Superman #709

More recently in 2019, writer Mark Russell wrote Harley Quinn: Villain Of The Year which showed he remembered it too.

In Thirty Years Time, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
Harley Quinn: Villain Of The Year #1

And tomorrow, Mark Russell and Steve Pugh's Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1 shows us that even in the year 2050, it's still the first thing that comes to mind.

In Thirty Years Time, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1

And that is the man's intergalactic legacy. As long as Mark Russell is writing the comic book. Here's that preview in full, with Lois Lane, Representative Of Earth to the United Planets. If Superman is King Of The Earth, she is its Queen…

In Thirty Years Time, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1
Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1
Lex Luthor – Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1
Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1
Lex Luthor – Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1
Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1
Lex Luthor – Future State: Superman Vs Imperious Rex #1

FUTURE STATE SUPERMAN VS IMPERIOUS LEX #1 (OF 3) CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE
Retail: $3.99
1120DC041 | NOV207041 | DCC20110041 | DC Comics
(W) Mark Russell (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Yanick Paquette
Welcome to Lexor, home of the greatest businessman in the Multiverse: Lex Luthor! After years of prosperity, Lex's utopia is at last ready to join the ranks of the United Planets and promote peace among worlds. However, Lex has never done anything unless he had something to gain from it. What could he be up to this time? Sounds like a job for Superman and his wife Lois Lane, the Earth representative to the U.P.! It's time the Man of Steel shut down this former Metropolis magnate once and for all! This title is fully returnable at a later date. In-Store: 1/26/2021

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  