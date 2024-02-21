Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate spider-man, Uncle Ben

In The Sauna With The Ultimate J Jonah Jameson & Uncle Ben (Spoilers)

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 has a middle-aged Peter Parker learning that with great power might come great responsibility, but also might not.

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #2 explores a Peter Parker questioning the 'great responsibility' mantra.

J Jonah Jameson and Uncle Ben start a revolution, hinting at a new ally to join them.

The Kingpin faces hidden opposition from the Green Goblin and Ben's 'New York Irregulars'.

Marvel's May 2024 solicitations tease exciting developments in the Ultimate series.

Today sees the publication of Ultimate Spider-Man #2, with a middle-aged Peter Parker and new Spider-Man learning that with great power might come great responsibility, but also might not. And he probably needs to work on his Spider-sense as it appears to be missing. We also get to see how the new French Captain Britain (I blame the Normans) who has been granted power over the Americas, delegates that down to the likes of the Kingpin… who has just bought the Daily Bugle. So there is a lot of power and play, but very little of it responsible.

Which is where J Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker, having quit the Daily Bugle, come in. Planning their own little revolution, outside of the sight lines of the people in power.

As Kingpin is being targeted by the Green Goblin, but managing to cover it up. To everyone, except Uncle Ben and his New York Irregulars.

And they are about to recruit a major power of their own, if they but knew it.

How responsible will be be? And is he going to turn that dishcloth/tea towel into a new costume at any point?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230541

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES! Spider-Man faces his first super villain! J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! And New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin! Rated T In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Oh and since we can, here's a look at all the Ultimate solicits in the new Marvel May 2023 solicits and solicitations…



ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

SHURI SEIZES THE THRONE!

• With T'Challa missing and presumed dead, Wakanda needs a new leader.

• Shuri wants war against Ra and Khonshu more than T'Challa ever did, but at what cost?

• Meanwhile, Black Panther must learn from his new allies, the freedom fighters Killmonger and Storm!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99



ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN!

• How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante?

• And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in?

• All and more will be revealed!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99



ULTIMATE X-MEN #3

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE MYSTERIOUS MAYSTORM, REVEALED!

• Maystorm's origin! Mei Igarashi was a regular girl until she discovered her unusual abilities and her hair changed from brown to white…

• And how she came to idolize a mysterious freedom fighter in Africa who also harnesses the power of the storm!

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!