Infinite Frontier Secret Files #1 Preview – Better Than Wikipedia?

When a comic book timeline is so complicated you need a $10 companion book just to make sense of it, you know what, that means you've produced a hell of a comic book timeline. Coming to print for the first time on Tuesday is Infinite Frontier Secret Files #1, telling you all you need to know to understand the Infinite Frontier series. Check out a preview below, just a taste, for free, but be prepared to pony up that ten bucks at your local comic shop on Tuesday.
INFINITE FRONTIER SECRET FILES #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
0421DC003
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bryan Hitch
Are you ready for the new Infinite Frontier series? Do you have the lowdown on all the characters? If not, this print edition of the digital–first Secret Files series will tell you everything you're dying to know. Take a look inside Director Bones personal database for stories featuring Jade and Obsidian, the children of the original Green Lantern; Psycho–Pirate, the scourge of many a Crisis on many an Earth; President Superman, the Mutliverse's ultimate beacon of hope; Roy Harper, back from the dead; and just who are the Totality…?! Featuring six stories in print for the very first time!
In Shops: 6/29/2021
SRP: $9.99
Cover image for 0421DC003 INFINITE FRONTIER SECRET FILES #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bryan Hitch, in stores Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from DC Comics
