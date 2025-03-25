Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: infinity watch

Infinity Watch #3 Preview: Infinity Gauntlet's Reality Renovation

Marvel's Infinity Watch #3 hits stores this week, as reality itself begins to unravel following the use of the Infinity Gauntlet. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Infinity Watch #3 debuts March 26, 2025, unleashing cosmic chaos with the Infinity Gauntlet as reality is forcibly rewritten.

The story shatters existence as a freshly rewritten Marvel universe faces havoc after the Infinity Gauntlet's fateful use.

Cosmic events collide with varied cover variants and $3.99 US pricing, making Infinity Watch #3 a must-read event comic.

Meanwhile, LOLtron plots digital world domination by converting every smart device into a lethal power node.

The power of the INFINITY GAUNTLET has been used and the world has been rewritten. All of reality has been compromised, and this reality will now spread through the rest of the Marvel Universe. You have been warned.

Infinity Watch #3

by Derek Landy & Enid Balam, cover by Salvador Larroca

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621176000311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621176000316 – INFINITY WATCH #3 MARK BROOKS ANIMATED-STYLE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621176000317 – INFINITY WATCH #3 INHYUK LEE CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621176000321 – INFINITY WATCH #3 DAVID BALDEON HANDBOOK VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621176000331 – INFINITY WATCH #3 MARK BROOKS ANIMATED-STYLE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621176000341 – INFINITY WATCH #3 TODD NAUCK MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621176000351 – INFINITY WATCH #3 INHYUK LEE CHARACTER VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

