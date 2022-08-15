Iron Cat #3 Preview: Teetotaler Tony

Tony worries Felicia may have a demon in a bottle in this preview of Iron Cat #3. Project much, Tony? Check out the preview below.

Iron Cat #3

by Jed MacKay & Pere Perez, cover by Pere Perez

IRON CAT vs. IRON CAT?! Tony Stark and Felicia Hardy aren't going to let the mysterious wearer of the Iron Cat armor have all the fun. Nope, Tony has done his own spin on the Iron Cat armor, and Felicia may like some of his innovations.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620377200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620377200321 – IRON CAT 3 LUPACCHINO VARIANT – $3.99 US

