Iron Fist #4 Preview: Fat Cobra Strikes

Iron Fist must face two of the Immortal Weapons in this preview of Iron Fist #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Iron Fist #4

by Alyssa Wong & Michael Yg, cover by Leinil Yu

The mysterious new IRON FIST'S past comes calling! It's a race against the clock to stop an untimely resurrection… …but first he'll have to fight his way past two IMMORTAL WEAPONS: FAT COBRA and the BRIDE OF NINE SPIDERS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620237900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620237900421 – IRON FIST 4 GIST VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620237900431 – IRON FIST 4 DAVILA SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620237900441 – IRON FIST 4 MCKONE FORTNITE VARIANT – $3.99 US

