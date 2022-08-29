Iron Fist #5 Preview: Sibling Rivalry

Can Lin Lie get his @#$% together long enough to accept his destiny and stop his brother from reviving The Great Destroyer in this preview of Iron Fist #5? Check out the preview below.

Iron Fist #5

by Alyssa Wong & Michael Yg & Sean Chen, cover by Leinil Yu

The seal has been broken! As a dark god's power begins to rise, LIN LIE faces an impossible choice! Will the power of the IRON FIST finally accept him…and even if it does, will it be enough?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620237900511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620237900521 – IRON FIST 5 GUNJI VARIANT – $3.99 US

