Iron Man Takes on Human Trafficking in Iron Man Annual #1 [Preview]

Iron Man has a new enemy in Iron Man Annual #1: human trafficking. Miles Morales has informed Tony Stark that kids are being kidnapped in Brooklyn, and Stark is on a one-man crusade to stop them. Wait a minute, this sounds kind of familiar. Does that mean Iron Man is the new leader of the QAnon movement? Gives news meaning to the phrase "true believers," doesn't it? It isn't lost on us that the villain he's battling in this issue is named Quantum! Here's a question: will Republicans in Congress vote to block any reviews of this comic? Check out the preview below, and try to resist getting into your Conan the Barbarian cosplay and storming the Capitol after reading it, okay?