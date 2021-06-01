Iron Man Takes on Human Trafficking in Iron Man Annual #1 [Preview]

Iron Man has a new enemy in Iron Man Annual #1: human trafficking. Miles Morales has informed Tony Stark that kids are being kidnapped in Brooklyn, and Stark is on a one-man crusade to stop them. Wait a minute, this sounds kind of familiar. Does that mean Iron Man is the new leader of the QAnon movement? Gives news meaning to the phrase "true believers," doesn't it? It isn't lost on us that the villain he's battling in this issue is named Quantum! Here's a question: will Republicans in Congress vote to block any reviews of this comic? Check out the preview below, and try to resist getting into your Conan the Barbarian cosplay and storming the Capitol after reading it, okay?
IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 (RES)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210728
APR210729 – IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 CHAREST VAR (RES) – $4.99
APR210731 – IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $4.99
APR210730 – IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR (RES) – $4.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Nick Bradshaw
IRON MAN VERSUS QUANTUM! When Iron Man learns about the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales, he HAS to look into it. What he finds out about the Assessor and especially Quantum will shock him and you! Don't miss this in depth look at some of the coolest new villains and the groundwork laid for major future Marvel stories!
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 1 (of 8) of "Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy"- Nick Fury is Agent of Nothing and Phil Coulson is Agent of Mephisto. For the first time since Coulson came back from the dead, these two brothers-in-arms will face off.
Rated T+
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $4.99
