Will Dan Slott's Reckoning War begin with Fantastic Four #25? Yesterday, Bleeding Cool asked if Dan Slott was bringing back his Reckoning War storyline that he was proposing around twenty years ago, got teased in a number of books, most prominently She-Hulk, but never came to fruition? And how his writing on Fantastic Four, Empyre and Iron Man might be setting this up again, with Empyre: Fantastic Four Fallout ending with the Watcher telling us there would be a reckoning? Well, it appears that if this is going to kick off anywhere, it will be Fantastic Four #25 in October. Here's the Previews Magazine cover for that month with a familiar phrase now.

Dan Slott has been promising something that would have a major impact on the Marvel Universe, something he always claimed for The Reckong War as well, something that would be centred on She-Hulk but also involving The Watcher, the Fantastic Four, Gauntlet, Iron Man, Southpaw and many more. Gauntlet recently reappeared in Slott's Iron Man series as well. here's the solicitation for Fantastic Four #25 with the same log line…

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200671

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

"There Shall Come a Reckoning"

A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

Do NOT miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family!

Who is the HELMSMAN? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is VICTORIOUS in New York-and what will that mean for the HUMAN TORCH? All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR! Rated T In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $5.99