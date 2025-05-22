Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: DC Vs Marvel, Mark Millar

Is Mark Millar Writing DC Vs Marvel? Or Have We Fallen Into His Trap?

Is Mark Millar Writing DC Vs Marvel? Or Have We Fallen Into His Trap? Again????

Mark Millar posts to social media… "OK, when I was on holiday around 18 months back I was swimming in the sea off the coast of Oman and had this amazing idea for a Superman story. I swam back to the boat, got a notepad and pencil and scribbled wet notes so I didn't forget it. Cut to a couple of weeks later and I mentioned this on Twitter, DC's head honcho getting in touch and asking me to write it. Towards the end of last year, Marvel boss CB Cebulski asked me if I fancied doing something big for them again, even if it was just a one off project, but I said the same as I said to DC which was that Netflix exclusivity forbade me from doing work at other studios and I still had a ton of work to get through. But the idea of doing something outside of Millarworld, just this one, really intrigued me, and I get ahead on everything, carving out 12 weeks to do a special project you're going to hear about on Tuesday next week. Stay tuned! PS The artist is SPECTACULAR!"

And the posts this logo.

Interestingly, I asked earlier this year, after getting the news out there that DC and Marvel were going to publish two crossover one-shots later this year, if Mark Millar might be involved after his previous bits of PR about returning to Marvel. Only to be told that no, this wasn't going to happen with him. So was that diversion tactics? Or is Mark Millar just promoting something entirely different and relying on websites like this one to push his name in accordance with such a project when it reality it will be, I don't know, The Unfunnies II? I guess we'll have to wait till Tuesday. Either way, I have definitely fallen into his trap. Again.

