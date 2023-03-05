Is This Weekend At Bruce's? Batman #133 BatSpoilers Batman #133, out this Tuesday, continues to have Bruce Wayne running around a version of Gotham that never had a Batman.

Batman #133, out this Tuesday, continues to have Bruce Wayne running around a version of Gotham that never had a Batman, and who got rid of their Bruce Wayne early on.

With Alfred Pennyworth picking up the sword to guard the grave (though more metaphorically in the actual comic book), what is it that Bruce Wayne finds down there while wielding his Batsword in a MacGuyver version of his Batsuit? While ruminating about a possible new role for the Joker in this reality?

He's a man used to coming face to face with himself. Could Catwoman have killed him in this world? She does tell a speed-forced Red Mask that they have a Bruce Wayne problem, even as she seems happy to help him out. And what will Batman do with the body of Bruce Wayne? Could we get a Gotham version of a certain film? Weekend At Bruce's? It's a shame that the only way Batman can strike fear in the hearts of criminals these days, is to get bumped to a parallel world.

No, no Batman, you really can't. Some might say you never could and that's the point. You can, however, trust Catwoman to be… Catwoman. Wherever she ends up taking you. Batman #133 by Chip Zdarsky, Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto is published on Tuesday by DC Comics.

BATMAN #133 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Everyone goes insane eventually. And then they belong to the terrifying Red Mask! But Gotham City has a new savior. He strikes from the shadows, exhumes the dead, and is known only as…the Batman. And in our backup story, Tim Drake's search for Batman continues as he and Superman, Jon Kent, team up to stop the terror of the Toyman!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/07/2023