It's Shang-Chi Vs Wolverine From Marvel in July

The Shang-Chi trailer dropping got a lot of folks excited. Especially Marvel Comics, currently publishing a new Shang-Chi comic book by Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan. And in Marvel's July 2021 solicitation, we learn that there is more power in his family.

In previous Shang-Chi comic books, we have met his sister Zheng Shi-Hua, a highly trained assassin and martial artist, half-sisters Zheng Bao Yu who uses the Cursed Lotus as an elixir of life, Kwai Far over in Black Panther, and Esme, another highly trained assassin, martial artist and markswoman. There are also his deceased half-brothers Moving Shadow, Brother Staff, both highly trained assassins and martial artists and his surviving half-brother Takeshi who is not just a highly trained assassin and martial artist but also a swordsman. There's also M'Nai, his adoptive brother and Kree enhanced clone. So, you know, it must get quite fractious around family meetings.

But in Shang-Chi #3, in July, we meet another sister. Who, may not be a highly trained martial artist, or an assassin, but instead… is a mutant. Which brings a little Krakoan interest in the way of Wolverine.

So, yes, a Shang-Chi/Wolverine crossover from Marvel comics in July, over the fate of his previously unknown mutant sister. Let's see them do that in the movie. What's that? They can't? Of course not. This is why the comics are always better than the films. Every single time…

SHANG-CHI #3

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO

MARVEL ANIME VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LAFUENTE

SHANG-CHI VS WOLVERINE!

• Shang-Chi discovers yet another sibling he never knew he had!

• Even more surprising…she's a mutant!

• You know what that means…Shang-Chi won't be the only one looking for her.

• Enter: Wolverine!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99