J. Scott Campbell Superior Spider-Man Cover Up For Auction

J. Scott Campbell covers are hard to come by these days and command huge dollar amounts on the art scene. Especially if they have a woman on them. One secret, though, is that his art can be had for a song if they do NOT feature a woman, like this Superior Spider-Man #22 cover, up for auction at Heritage Auctions right now, part of Dallas Auction #7236. This cover, featuring Spidey taking on Venom, is a great J. Scott Campbell piece. It is sitting at $2,700 right now, with three days left to bid. You can check out the cover below.

J. Scott Campbell Cover At A Steal Right Now

"J. Scott Campbell Superior Spider-Man #22 Variant Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2014). Spider-Man battles one of his greatest foes in this variant cover by fan-favorite artist J. Scott Campbell. Venom tries to ensnare the wall-crawler in his symbiotic ooze, which once found a home on Peter Parker. This variant is used for an issue that features Peter Parker inhabited by the consciousness of Otto Octavius battling Agent Venom, the symbiote incarnation of Flash Thompson. Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 16.5". In Excellent condition."

Again, this has room to go up a bit, but this J. Scott Campbell cover looks like it will be had much cheaper than most of his stuff usually sells for. Plus: it features Venom. That alone will help it keep its value over time. This cover is part of Dallas lot #7236 at Heritage Auctions, which is taking bids for the next few days. You can bid on the cover here, and while you are there, check out all of the other items available for auction this week, from comics, art, and mags to some really rare video games as well.