Jace Fox as Batman Debuts Again in I Am Batman #0 [Preview]

I Am Batman #0 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, bringing the new Batman from Future State into the mainline DC continuity. This story is really special to us here at Bleeding Cool because we told you about it first (pip pip), and despite all the doubt, we were right (pip pip again). Check out a preview below.
I AM BATMAN #0
DC Comics
(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Travel Foreman
Future State gave readers a preview of things to come with Jace Fox as the new Batman…but his debut in the core line arrives with a bang! Picking up immediately from the events of The Next Batman: Second Son, Jace thrusts himself into action when the Magistrate's crackdown on Alleytown begins, using armor he's found in the abandoned Hibernaculum. The age of a new Dark Knight starts now!
In Shops: 8/10/2021
SRP: $4.99
