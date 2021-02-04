James Tynion IV Promises Punchline Vs Flatline In Batman Comics

Flatline is a new character being introduced to the DC Universe by Joshua Williamson and warrior against boring headshots Gleb Melnikov in their new Robin series starring Damian Wayne.

In his most recent Empire Of The Tiny Onion newsletter, Batman writer James Tynion IV has expressed his excitement at the creation of the character, what it means for all comics – Batman and otherwise – right now, and promising something he'll be offering as well.

And we got the first glimpse of the new character, Flatline, who will be debuting in the first issue of the book. I am very, very excited about Flatline. I have been losing my mind since Josh first messaged me her design. This is going to be a very good, exciting book. I love everything Josh is planning right now, and every piece of art I've seen has been absolutely stunning. But Flatline so perfectly captures the potential of the new era of DC comics, and I am so freaking excited to see the other big books invest in the creation of new, modern feeling characters. I mean, just look at her:

We need to be in the business of creating exciting superheroes and villains that fans want to draw in their notebooks, and dress up as, and daydream about… Characters like that flesh out a universe and keep them feeling young, and exciting. That's what Jorge and I were trying to do with Punchline, Clownhunter, and Ghost-Maker last year. And I think Flatline hits that mark. I already told Josh that I want to make Punchline vs. Flatline happen in the near future.

Punchline Vs Flatline? Retailers may want to keep an eye on their Robin #1 numbers ahead of the inevitable FOC.

After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: winning the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DC Universe! But first he must find the secret island where it's all going down! This brand-new solo Robin series will force Damian Wayne to find his own path away from both sides of his family! New mysteries! New supporting cast! First appearances of new characters! And lots of fights! In-Store: 4/27/2021