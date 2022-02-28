Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature

BRZRKR by Keanu Reeves was one of the biggest selling comic books of the year last year. Emilia Clarke's M.O.M. was not. And Jim Broadbent's graphic novel made only a very attractive ripple in a small puddle. So where will Jamie Lee Curtis' entrance into graphic novels and comic books, Mother Nature , land?

Mother Nature is a new eco-horror by Jamie Lee Curtis, co-written with film-maker Russell Goldman and drawn by Karl Stevens. The graphic novel has been adapted from the script for the upcoming Comet Pictures and Blumhouse horror movie or the same name that is directed by Jamie Lee Curtis.

Nova Terrell who, after witnessing her father die in mysterious circumstances on one of the Cobalt Corporation's experimental oil extraction projects, has grown up to despise the seemingly benevolent company that the town of Catch Creek, New Mexico, relies on for its jobs and prosperity. The rebellious Nova wages a campaign of sabotage and vandalism against the oil giant, until one night she accidentally makes a terrifying discovery about the true nature of the "Mother Nature" project and the long-dormant, vengeful entity it has awakened that threatens to destroy them all.

"I first thought about this story when I was 19 years old," says Curtis. "I've always been aware of the very unbalanced relationship between humans and nature, and even though I was young, I always knew that, inevitably, nature would win." "I have long admired and collected Karl's work, and I'm very excited he suggested expanding the idea to turn it into a graphic novel. The partnership with Titan has now given us a wonderful platform to begin to tell our story," she adds.

"I was immediately blown away by the depth of the characters, the perfect blend of action and gore, the urgent ecological message, and how all these things would translate beautifully into a graphic novel," says illustrator Karl Stevens. "It's a joy and privilege to work with Titan Comics and Blumhouse on this project. I'm producing the best work of my career!" "We wanted to reach deeper than the big picture doom-and-gloom of climate change narratives to tell a story specific to Four Corners, New Mexico, an amazing part of the world where every major source of energy is mined, and where the climate and resource crises are acutely felt," explains Russell Goldman. "We wanted to use these themes to shape a story that feels intense, honest and unexpectedly aspirational."

With the pressing need for stories that shift our collective attention towards our devastating climate emergency, Titan Comics is proud to be publishing the eco-horror graphic novel Mother Nature.

The Mother Nature graphic novel will be published this autumn and can be pre-ordered on Amazon already. Which was fast…