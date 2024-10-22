Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jamie Smart, Max And Chaffy

Jamie Smart Sells Max And Chaffy Graphic Novel Rights To America

Jamie Smart has sold American rights to the Max And Chaffy Graphic Novels to DK beginning with Welcome to Animal Island.

Max And Chaffy are a series of graphic novels for kids by Jamie Smart of Bunny Vs Monkey fame and published by David Fickling Books, who also published his Bunny Vs Monkey comics in Phoenix Comics Weekly and collected volumes. Well, Francesca Young at American publisher DK has bought the USA rights to Max and Chaffy for publication next year, starting with Max and Chaffy: Welcome to Animal Island. Bronwen Bennie at David Fickling Books brokered the deal. Here's a breakdown of the volumes so far;

Hunt for the Pirate's Gold:

A treasure hunt and a secret cove are adventure enough, so imagine Max and Chaffy's delight when they discover a Puffa-Chaffy, who can blow bubbles that allow them to go on an undersea adventure that leads them to . . . GOLD!

Max has just moved to Animal Island and it's full of new friends: Orlando, Crumbs, Moose, Pedalo and a very special creature called a CHAFFY . . .Chaffy is lost! So it's down to Max to find where Chaffy belongs . . . and YOU can help!

Max and Chaffy can't wait to search for more CHAFFIES. And today is a very SPECIAL day – a snow day! So, a SURPRISE visitor has arrived to look for one of the rarest chaffies of all, and YOU CAN HELP!

Max and Chaffy are excited to go to Chief Constable Moose's SURPRISE BIRTHDAY PARTY! But the birthday cake has gone MISSING! Max and Chaffy need to find the clues and solve the mystery so the party can go ahead, and YOU CAN HELP!

Jamie Smart is Britain's best-selling comic book creator, beating out Alice Oseman to the prize and his Bunny Vs Monkey series of graphic novels have consistently topped the British bestselling book charts of late.

