Jamie Smart's Latest Bunny Vs Monkey Graphic Novel Sells 19K In A Week

Debuts at number 7 on the UK charts and easily claims the top spot in the Children's Book Chart

First week sales are 15.7% higher than Jamie Smart's previous 2024 Bunny vs Monkey release

Charlie Mackesy's new sequel leads overall sales, but Bunny vs Monkey tops comics and graphic novels

Bunny vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart was published by DFB Phoenix earlier this month. And, according to the NielsenIQ BookData's Total Consumer Market or TCM, it hits the overall UK book charts in seventh place with 19,266 copies sold in its first week, easily topping the Children's Book Chart in the process. It is also 15% higher than the debut week of 2024's Bunny Vs Monkey title, The Great Big Glitch, by 15.7%, and Jamie Smart's biggest single-week figure to date.

For comparative purposes, topping the chart was Charlie Mackesy's Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm, published by Ebury, his sequel to the 2019 chart topper The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, which sold 64,036 copies in its first week on sale. Which, you know, is not quite a comic book, but it does find its place in graphic novel charts every now and then.

Bunny vs Monkey: Intergalactic Monkey Business! by Jamie Smart

Your favourite comic duo are back in the latest highly anticipated adventure in this million-selling series from creative genius Jamie Smart – it's OUT OF THIS WORLD! There's a new mischief-maker in The Woods – Little Monkey! A smaller, cuter, and even stranger Monkey than our beloved chaos-causer. But as Bunny and friends try to work out his motives, they are led far from the woods . . . into OUTER SPACE! And on Planet Monkey, the laughs are positively intergalactic!

Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm by Charlie Mackesy

'One day you'll look back and realise how hard it was, and just how well you did' Charlie Mackesy's four unlikely friends are wandering through the wilds again. They're not sure what they are looking for. They do know that life can be difficult, but that they love each other, and cake is often the answer. When the dark clouds come, can the boy remember what he needs to get through the storm? The hugely anticipated new book from Charlie Mackesy, revisiting the much-loved world of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – the internationally bestselling book, with over ten million readers around the world. This beautiful paper-over-board hardcover includes a dark blue satin ribbon, textured blue quarter bind, illustrated endpapers, and cream sketchbook-quality paper.

