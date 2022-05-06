Jane Foster Picks Up the Hammer Again in Mighty Thor #1 First Look

If you've been following the adventures of Thor lately, you may have noticed a theme. The guy seems to have a lot of trouble "lifting his hammer" or "feeling unworthy." And while the Odinson's struggles with impotence are technically his own business (though they keep getting put on blast by guys like Jason Aaron and Donny Cates), it becomes a problem when his inadequacy forces others to put themselves in danger. The last time Jane Foster regularly picked up Thor's hammer and became The Mighty Thor, it nearly killed her. But once again, Thor can't get it up, and Jane has to step in, in the upcoming Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor #1.

Marvel has released a first look unlettered preview at the comic. From the press release:

When the Odinson goes missing in Asgard's time of need, only one person has what it takes to step up in his absence: Jane Foster. In Torunn Gronbekk and Michael Dowling's JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1, Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll, and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm. However, at this precise moment, Asgard's King Thor has gone missing, and Jane fears the worst has happened to him. So, when Mjölnir crashes through her apartment window, she knows exactly what she must do – even if it means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself. A special first look at Dowling's artwork for JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 shows Sif the All-Seer watching an oncoming elf army as Beta Ray Bill approaches her across the Bifrost. She reaches out to Jane and Mr. Horse, who look down in horror at a blood-covered Mjölnir on their apartment floor. When she reaches down to pick it up, Jane immediately transforms, becoming the Mighty Thor once more. A final page also reveals Enchantress conversing with a cloaked figure – and whatever their conversation may be, it can't be good. Where did Thor Odinson go?

Hopefully, he went to buy some damn viagra. This is getting ridiculous, man. Check out the preview below.

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1

Written by Torunn Gronbekk

Art by Michael Dowling

Cover by Ryan Stegman

On Sale 6/8