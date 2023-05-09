JC Glindmyer, Owner of Earthworld Comics, Albany, New York, Dies JC Glindmyer, owner and operator of Earthworld Comics in Albany, New York, has passed away.

JC Glindmyer, owner and operator of Earthworld Comics in Albany, New York, has passed away. Earthworld Comics opened in 1983, Glindmyer took over in 1987, and is still run as a family business. The store Facebook page reported the following;

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our very own beloved superhero, JC Glindmyer. JC proudly owned and operated Earthworld for 35 years, becoming a fixture in not just the comics scene, but Albany as a whole. His passing leaves an incredible void in our hearts, as well as our shop. Please give us understanding and patience as we navigate these difficult times. Earthworld will continue to stay open as the family business it has been for the last three decades, and we are grateful for the opportunity our family has had to be a part of yours. We would love if you could share a favorite Earthworld memory to honor the life, work, and passion of JC. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, and continuing to be in your lives for years to come. -Laura, Nick, Jordan, Taylor and Staff

JC Glindmyer was a keen reader of Bleeding Cool, he sent me photos of Bleeding Cool Magazine on the racks, ordered heavy on Watchmensch, and would share stories of distributor damages, without losing any of the fun he clearly felt working in comics. His customers had many of their own memories to share;

Rick Marshall: JC and Earthworld brought me back to comics and helped shape my career through the conversations we had every time I walked in the shop. I loved every opportunity I had to catch up with him – including our last, brief chat over the weekend at FCBD. He will be missed immensely and he is appreciated very, very much. Much love and sympathy to the entire family. Frank Gillen: Thank you for giving me a place to call my second home and allowing me to be Spider-Man every year on free comic book day Peter Monaco: We had a few brilliant late night, after hours podcasts with JC at the shop…including the night C-Mart and I helped dig him out since a snowstorm pummeled Albany while we were talking for hours. Much love to you all; JC was one of a kind and I'm privileged to have known him… A.J. Martinez: Never forget that JC tried to get Chris and I to get married in the shop on Free Comic Book Day. We didn't do that — but he did officiate our wedding and did an amazing job, spoke beautifully. I'll never forget all the Ladies Nights, him playing Wham's Last Christmas on repeat to torture me, and being greeted with my special Earthworld nickname, "Furf!" I'm going to miss him so much. John Chinski: Core memory of my first time in a comic bookshop as a kid, JC helped me find exactly what I didn't even know I needed in my life! That same day he gave me a green lantern ring that I still cherish everyday and keep right under my computer monitor. You will be missed greatly Emily Althea: Not only did JC do everything he could to make women feel welcome and safe at earthworld, but he was one of the kindest people I've had the pleasure of spending time with. Thank you for everything, rest easy Chris Martinez: I'll never forget years of late nights recording in the store and having a few drinks and years of free comic book day live podcasts. I will always be appreciative of the fact that he supported us and lent his voice to our show as often as he did. This is truly an immense loss for everyone in the comics community. John Wallace: I always joked that Earthworld is my Church. I didn't know JC well but I've had a few conversations with him over the years. When I helped a friend out with gathering donations for an adult Easter egg hunt, JC was always generous by donating books and gift certificates. David Dingman: Very sorry for your loss. Have been a regular for over 25 years. I remember once dashing in near the end of the day to grab my pull-list, right before a staff party. He handed me a shot of Patron and we toasted, "To comics!" Jay Deitcher: Holy crap, this sucks. Some of my proudest moments of my life were when JC and I put together free comic book day events for local schools. As a comic dweeb since a pre-teen, I always felt honored to be in his company. I had team ups with the greatest comic shop owner ever! JC was one of my favorite parts of Albany. Graham Frasier: How incredibly sad. JC always pointed me in the direction of great stuff. He suggested that I read Moore's run on swamp thing, and it was some of the very best stuff I have ever read. I hope you all all holding up the best that you can. Amanda Stevens: Thanks for letting me come in the shop and just shoot the shit about everything from the MCU to Transmetropolitan to queer representation in comics. I had a lot of rough stuff going on & so coming by the shop was a needed escape. Thanks for creating a space for Fangirls Night Out which gave me one of my best friends. You'll be missed deeply Michael McCall: I was never a regular, but I have made my fair share of trips there. I always wanted to tell him about my first time going alone as a child about 30 years ago. How I left the house without permission to make my trek all the way from N. Allen.

I couldn't wait for my mother to wake up so I could ask if it was okay. 10yo me had decided it was time to go. Totally worth the butt whooping when I got back home!

I swear I recognized him from way back then, and am instantly brought back to feeling like that little kid whenever I saw him at the store.

And some former employees also had words to share.

Patricia Lenihan: Working at Earthworld for over a decade was like working with family. JC loved to tease me about sleeping on a bed of comic boxes, especially the collection of Witchblade that I absolutely did NOT have. Every time I told a story that involved a boyfriend, he would interrupt to say "wait… you have a boyfriend?" And every time, I would fall for it and complain that he never remembered. Thank you, JC, for all your kindness and support over the years. For my first Patron shot, my first strip club visit, my first bag of Munchos, my first pack of Mallo Cups, my first Preacher book, and so much more. You are loved. Dustin Graham: Having a hard time coming up with words that feel adequate. My time at Earthworld was brief but significant. In the couple years I worked there, it provided me with a place to reset my mind (even if my body was wrecked from working in the back room all day on Saturdays), and became a place of comfort for me. JC helped rekindle my love for comics after a 15 year hiatus, and it's still going strong today. Yesterday I went though some old texts with him and had a good laugh. Lots of good memories.

Sending my love to family and crew. Miss y'all. Joshua Gorman: So sorry for your loss. I just saw JC on Saturday. Make every moment count because you never know. I remember when I was going to meet Stan Lee and I wanted to find Spider-Man annual 32 which is the 9/11 issue for Stan to sign. JC said he may have one in the back and found it for me so I could get it signed. Jesse Gabriel: I'm so sorry for your loss, I worked there over 20 years ago. He was such an amazing person. It was the first job I ever loved going to. My deepest condolences to his family. Andrew Falkenhainer: We put a Venom lethal protector #1 in the microwave just cause… and he destroyed the old printer with a sword. Those were just a sprinkle of the fun we had. John Jamz: Totally stunned right now. JC gave me one of first jobs, straight out of high school! Sooo many great memories we've shared over the years. Weddings, dinners, FCBDays. I'm gonna miss u, fam. . .

And a message from his daughter.

Jordan Yanatos: JC's daughter here – It means the world to me reading these memories and how my dad touched your lives. Thank you for sharing these Keep 'em coming.

