Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Bleeding Cool has talked about some of the challenges that may be presenting this Free Comic Book Day, such as Mature Readers titles being given away to all and sundry, which has led Diamond Comic Distributors and the CBLDF to issue warnings and advice. And the launch of the Bone Orchard Mythos from Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino may be just what they were talking about. Here's an all-ages-appropriate preview of this weekend's launch. It goes south pretty soon afterwards. And it will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

Preview: The Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day

FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
JAN220007
(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino
A troubled writer books a secluded cabin on a serene lake in an attempt to get away from his struggling marriage and his impending deadlines. But what he can't know when he arrives is that he is already in the cabin. In fact he may have always been there.
Face-to-face with his own demons, the writer discovers the first terrifying pieces of The Bone Orchard Mythos a sprawling new horror interconnected universe from the Eisner Award winning team behind Gideon Falls and Primordial, Andrea Sorrentino and Jeff Lemire!
Exclusive Original Material
Rating: Mature
In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

Preview: The Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR) by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino
Preview: The Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR) by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino
Preview: The Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR) by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino
Preview: The Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day
FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR) by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino

 

Free Comic Book Day All Ages Titles

Publisher
 Title
American Mythology The Three Stooges FCBD Celebration
BOOM! Studios Hollow Preview
Dark Horse Comics Avatar: The Last Airbender/ Legend of Korra
Fantagraphics Books Disney Masters Donald Duck & Co. Special
Gemstone Publishing The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics
Graphix/ Scholastic Dav Pilkey's Dog Man & Friends Super Comic Teaser
Graphix/ Scholastic Realm of the Blue Mist (The Rema Chronicles #1)
IDW Publishing Sonic The Hedgehog FCBD 2022 Special
Oni Press Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1
Papercutz Graphic Novels Fuzzy Baseball: Greatest Hits
Random House Children's Books Max Meow: Cat on the Street Comic Spectacular
Red 5 Comics Carriers/ Beorn/ Dragon Whisperer
Titan Comics Doctor Who
TOKYOPOP The Guardian of Fukushima
VIZ Media Pokémon Journeys/Pokémon Adventures: XY
Yen Press Enemies

Free Comic Book Day Teen Titles

Publisher
 Title
AfterShock Comics Bunny Mask Tales
Archie Comics The Best Archie Comic Ever #0
AWA Studios Primos #1
Behemoth Comics Kult Cable ft. Jack Black
BOOM! Studios 25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Dark Horse Comics Stranger Things/ Resident Alien
Dynamite Entertainment Red Sonja Marvel Feature Stories
Epicenter Comics Tex: In the Land of Seminoles
Humanoids The Incal Universe
IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FCBD Special
Image Comics Clementine #1
Kodansha Wandance & Blackguard Double Feature
Lev Gleason Publications Equilibrium
Marvel Avengers/ X-Men #1
Marvel Marvel Voices #1
Marvel Spider-Man/ Venom #1
Penguin Young Readers Neverlanders
Rebellion Publishing Best of 2000AD #0
Scout Comics The Electric Black Children of Caine #0
Source Point Press The Winchester Mystery House: 100 Year Curse
Ten Speed Press It Won't Always Be Like This
Ten Ton Press 10 Ton Tales
Titan Comics Bloodborne
UDON Entertainment Street Fighter Masters: Blanka
Valiant Entertainment The Year of Valiant 2022 FCBD Special
VIZ Media Kaiju No. 8/ Sakamoto Days

Free Comic Book Day Mature Titles

Publisher
 Title
ABLAZE Trese
Image Comics Bone Orchard Mythos Prelude
Mad Cave Studios Nottingham FCBD Special
Vault Comics Barbaric #1 FCBD Edition

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.