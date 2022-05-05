Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Bone Orchard For Free Comic Book Day

Bleeding Cool has talked about some of the challenges that may be presenting this Free Comic Book Day, such as Mature Readers titles being given away to all and sundry, which has led Diamond Comic Distributors and the CBLDF to issue warnings and advice. And the launch of the Bone Orchard Mythos from Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino may be just what they were talking about. Here's an all-ages-appropriate preview of this weekend's launch. It goes south pretty soon afterwards. And it will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN220007

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino

A troubled writer books a secluded cabin on a serene lake in an attempt to get away from his struggling marriage and his impending deadlines. But what he can't know when he arrives is that he is already in the cabin. In fact he may have always been there.

Face-to-face with his own demons, the writer discovers the first terrifying pieces of The Bone Orchard Mythos a sprawling new horror interconnected universe from the Eisner Award winning team behind Gideon Falls and Primordial, Andrea Sorrentino and Jeff Lemire!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

