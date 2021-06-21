Jeff Lemire's Post-Sweet Tooth Mazebook From Dark Horse Comics

Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Jeff Lemire's new comic book Mazebook back in November last year. Then in January this year, it was made more official when he said, "I do have another original graphic novel coming this Fall. I drew this one before I did Sweet Tooth: The Return, but we decided to hold it until after Sweet Tooth was finished coming out. It's called Mazebook, and we will announce some more details in the Spring." And now Dark Horse Comics has put out the press release, just as Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth is booming on Netflix, describing Mazebook as "an ambitious and haunting comic series about family, grief, and loss."

A lonely building inspector still grieving the loss of his puzzle-loving daughter receives a mysterious phone call one night from a girl claiming to be her, trapped in the middle of a labyrinth. Convinced that his child is contacting him from beyond this world, he uses an unfinished maze from one of her journals and a map of the city to trace an intricate path through a different plane of reality, and embarks on an intense and melancholic adventure to bring his daughter back home. Mazebook #1 (of five) will be in comic shops on September 8, 2021. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

Early Praise for Mazebook: "Mazebook is a deeply haunting and powerfully human work by one of the greatest living masters of the comic medium. You do not want to miss this book."—James Tynion IV (Something is Killing The Children, Batman) "A multilayered-masterpiece. Nothing is quite what it seems. His best work yet. And that is a high bar." —Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT, BANG!)

Although the one I liked most from Matt Kindt from the first leak read, "it's different than your other stuff, and it's a little bit weirder, and I like it."