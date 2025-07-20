Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: jeff the land shark

Jeff the Land Shark #2 Preview: Jaws Meets Shadows

Jeff the Land Shark #2 brings darkness to the depths as Shadow Jeff emerges to terrorize both land and sea. Will our favorite aquatic hero survive?

AFRAID OF A SHADOW? A malevolent force has been set upon the world – a being of pure darkness who wants nothing more than evil and destruction, darkness that lurks in the most seemingly innocent and sunny of places. Beware the evil known as…SHADOW JEFF!

Jeff the Land Shark #2

by Kelly Thompson & Tokitokoro, cover by Gurihiru

AFRAID OF A SHADOW? A malevolent force has been set upon the world – a being of pure darkness who wants nothing more than evil and destruction, darkness that lurks in the most seemingly innocent and sunny of places. Beware the evil known as…SHADOW JEFF!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621313900211

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

75960621313900216 – JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2 AARON KUDER VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621313900217 – JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2 GURIHIRU VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621313900221 – JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2 PACO MEDINA MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621313900231 – JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621313900241 – JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2 TOKITOKORO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621313900251 – JEFF THE LAND SHARK #2 RIAN GONZALES VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

