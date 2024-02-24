Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: folio society, Jennette Kahn

Jennette Kahn Picks The Best Batman Stories For The Folio Society

The Folio Society has just published DC: Batman, stories selected and introduced by former DC President, Publisher and EIC, Jennette Kahn.

Article Summary Folio Society unveils 'DC: Batman' collection for the hero's 85th anniversary.

Picked by Jennette Kahn, it features 12 iconic Batman comics and artists.

Included is a full replica of the historic Batman #1 from 1940.

Available for £65 / US $100, the edition matches Folio's high standards.

The Folio Society will celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman with the release of DC: Batman. Now officially created by "Bob Kane with Bill Finger", Batman first appeared in 1939's Detective Comics #27, which means it's a decade until that issue goes public domain. So, The Folio Society might make some money out of it now.

This 320-page compilation includes twelve comics by the likes of Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson, Denny O'Neil, Neal Adams, Marshall Rogers, Frank Miller, Dave Mazzucchelli, Alan Moore, Brian Bolland and Kelley Jones. Naming them gives you a good idea of the comics you are getting. All were selected and introduced by former DC President, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of DC, Jennette Kahn.

Facsimile: Batman #1 (Spring 1940)

Writer: Bill Finger

Cover artists: Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson

Artists: Bob Kane, Sheldon Moldoff

Editor: Whitney Ellsworth

Writer: Bill Finger Cover artists: Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson Artists: Bob Kane, Sheldon Moldoff Editor: Whitney Ellsworth The Bat-Man

Detective Comics #27 (May 1939)

Writer: Bill Finger

Artist: Bob Kane

Editor: Vincent Sullivan

Writer: Bill Finger Artist: Bob Kane Editor: Vincent Sullivan Robin—the Boy Wonder

Detective Comics #38 (April 1940)

Writer: Bill Finger

Artists: Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson

Editor: Whitney Ellsworth

(April 1940) Writer: Bill Finger Artists: Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson Editor: Whitney Ellsworth The Crimes of Two-Face!

Detective Comics #66 (August 1942)

Writer: Bill Finger

Artists: Jerry Robinson, George Roussos

Letterers: Ira Schnapp

Editor: Whitney Ellsworth

Writer: Bill Finger Artists: Jerry Robinson, George Roussos Letterers: Ira Schnapp Editor: Whitney Ellsworth Batman and Green Arrow: The Senator's Been Shot!

The Brave and the Bold #85 (September 1969)

Writer: Bob Haney

Cover artist: Neal Adams

Penciler: Neal Adams

Inker: Dick Giordano

Letterer: Ben Oda

Editor: Murray Boltinoff

Writer: Bob Haney Cover artist: Neal Adams Penciler: Neal Adams Inker: Dick Giordano Letterer: Ben Oda Editor: Murray Boltinoff Daughter of the Demon

Batman #232 (June 1971)

Writer: Dennis O'Neil

Cover artist: Neal Adams

Penciler: Neal Adams

Inker: Dick Giordano

Letterer: John Costanza

Editor: Julius Schwartz

Writer: Dennis O'Neil Cover artist: Neal Adams Penciler: Neal Adams Inker: Dick Giordano Letterer: John Costanza Editor: Julius Schwartz The Dead Yet Live

Detective Comics #471 (August 1977)

Writer: Steve Englehart

Cover artists: Marshall Rogers, Terry Austin, Tatjana Wood, Gaspar Saladino

Penciler: Marshall Rogers

Inker: Terry Austin

Colorists: Marshall Rogers

Letterer: John Workman

Editors: Julius Schwartz, E. Nelson Bridwell

Writer: Steve Englehart Cover artists: Marshall Rogers, Terry Austin, Tatjana Wood, Gaspar Saladino Penciler: Marshall Rogers Inker: Terry Austin Colorists: Marshall Rogers Letterer: John Workman Editors: Julius Schwartz, E. Nelson Bridwell The Dark Knight Returns

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 (June 1986)

Writer: Frank Miller

Cover artists: Frank Miller, Lynn Varley

Penciler: Frank Miller

Inker: Klaus Janson

Colorist: Lynn Varley

Letterer: John Costanza

Editors: Dick Giordano, Dennis O'Neil

Writer: Frank Miller Cover artists: Frank Miller, Lynn Varley Penciler: Frank Miller Inker: Klaus Janson Colorist: Lynn Varley Letterer: John Costanza Editors: Dick Giordano, Dennis O'Neil Batman: Year One—Chapter One: Who I Am—How I Come to Be

Batman #404 (February 1987)

Writer: Frank Miller

Artist: Dave Mazzucchelli

Colorist: Richmond Lewis

Letterer: Todd Klein

Editor: Dennis O'Neil

(February 1987) Writer: Frank Miller Artist: Dave Mazzucchelli Colorist: Richmond Lewis Letterer: Todd Klein Editor: Dennis O'Neil Batman: The Killing Joke (July 1988)

Writer: Alan Moore

Cover artists: Brian Bolland, Richard Bruning

Artist: Brian Bolland

Colorist: John Higgins

Letterer: Richard Starkings

Editors: Dennis O'Neil, Dan Raspler

(July 1988) Writer: Alan Moore Cover artists: Brian Bolland, Richard Bruning Artist: Brian Bolland Colorist: John Higgins Letterer: Richard Starkings Editors: Dennis O'Neil, Dan Raspler The Last Arkham (Part One)

Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1 (June 1992)

Writer: Alan Grant

Cover artist: Brian Stelfreeze

Penciler: Norm Breyfogle

Inker: Norm Breyfogle

Colorist: Adrienne Roy

Letterer: Todd Klein

Editors: Scott Peterson, Dennis O'Neil

(June 1992) Writer: Alan Grant Cover artist: Brian Stelfreeze Penciler: Norm Breyfogle Inker: Norm Breyfogle Colorist: Adrienne Roy Letterer: Todd Klein Editors: Scott Peterson, Dennis O'Neil Knightfall Part 1: Crossed Eyes and Dotty Teas

Batman #492 (May 1993)

Writer: Doug Moench

Cover artists: Kelley Jones, Bob LeRose

Penciler: Norm Breyfogle

Inker: Norm Breyfogle

Colorist Adrienne Roy

Letterer: Richard Starkings

Editors: Scott Peterson, Jordan B. Gorfinkel, Dennis O'Neil

DC: Batman also comes with a stand-alone replica copy of Batman #1, scanned in its entirety from an original 1940 copy, which includes the original back-up strips and vintage ads and introduces The Joker, and The Cat, who would come to be known as Catwoman.

"Created towards the end of the Great Depression by artist Bob Kane with writer Bill Finger, Batman is an icon as familiar as James Bond or Tarzan, one who has evolved to reflect the changing attitudes of the twentieth century," said Folio Society Head of Editorial, James Rose. "The stories selected for DC: Batman reveal how the character and his billionaire alter-ego Bruce Wayne gradually evolved from the dutiful crimefighter of the 1940s to a man possessed, as crazy as the criminals he puts away. The Caped Crusader faces a rogue's gallery steeped in gothic horror, from the Weimar cinema-inspired The Joker to the Jekyll/Hyde figure of Two-Face and the Moriarty-like Ra's al Ghul."

"Trauma is a through-line in the Batman mythology," writes Jenette Kahn in her introduction. "It has made psychopaths of Batman's foes and brought him to the edge of madness himself. Batman's battle is not just against criminals and crime. He fears the day he'll look into a mirror and see, not Bruce Wayne's face, but The Joker's."

"The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Batman: Year One, by Miller and Dave Mazzucchelli, and the terrifying classic The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland are widely regarded as three of the greatest comic books ever created," said Folio Society Publishing Director, Tom Walker. "These stories changed the graphic medium forever with their combination of cinematic storytelling, shocking violence and literary depth and serve as centerpiece texts for DC: Batman."

The release of DC: Batman is the second release in the Folio Society publishing program with DC, following the release of DC: The Golden Age. DC: Batman has been made according to The Folio Society's exceptional production standards. Scanned from original copies held in the DC archives, the comics have been reproduced in 10" x 7" treasury format. An anti-scratch laminated hardcover features Batman's signature silhouette, with titles foil-embossed in yellow and midnight blue, the book itself cowled in a pitch-black slipcase bearing the famous Bat-Signal. The Folio Society edition of DC: Batman, selected and introduced by Jenette Kahn, is now available for £65 / US $100.

