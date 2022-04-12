Jennifer Camper Q&A For No Straight Lines, The Rise Of Queer Comics

No Straight Lines – The Rise Of Queer Comics is a new documentary directed by Vivian Kleimen that profiles five queer comic book artists whose careers progressed from "the DIY underground scene to the international stage." Featuring Alison Bechdel, Jennifer Camper, Howard Cruse, Rupert Kinnard, and Mary Wings, the documentary offers an "uncensored window into LGBTQ+ lives from the 1970s onward" and "No Straight Lines tells the story of five scrappy and pioneering cartoonists who depicted everything from the AIDS crisis, coming out, and same-sex marriage, to themes of race, gender, and disability. They tackled the humor in queer lives in a changing world, and the everyday pursuits of love, sex, and community. Their work is funny, smart, and profound, and provides a unique, uncensored window into LGBTQ lives from the 1970s onward, beginning at a time in which there was no other genuine queer storytelling in popular culture. Equally engaging are their personal journeys, as they, against all odds, helped build a queer comics underground that has been able to grow and evolve in remarkable ways."

And on the 21st of April, with a Q&A with artist Jennifer Camper, the film will be screened in person at The Center, at the Kaplan Diamond Building in New York's West Village. For those around the world, there will be virtual access made available for Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd of April as well.

In-Person Screening with Q&A

Thursday, April 21, 2022

7 p.m. ET

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET The Center

208 W 13 St (btwn. 7th/8th Aves)

New York, NY 10011 Virtual Access

Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 (48 hours)

The Center has been a home and resource hub for the LGBTQ community, NYC residents and visitors since its founding in 1983 and aims to provide a place to connect and engage, find camaraderie and support, and celebrate the vibrancy and growth of the LGBTQ community.