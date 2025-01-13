Jenny Sparks Tells Superman To Sort Out COVID-19 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: COVID, Jenny Sparks

This Wednesday sees the publication of the penultimate issue of Jenny Sparks by Tom King and Jeff Spokes. Retelling the story of the Spirit of The Twentieth Century, from Stormwatch and The Authority, reborn into the twenty-first century and having to deal with DC Comics superheroes, 9/11, the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars and in Jenny Sparks #6, a certain pandemic from the year 2020.

In the DC Universe, as in the Marvel Universe, COVID-19 did not happen. The powers that be decided that people needed a little escapism. Though a number of series managed to introduce lockdowns and issues with medication, masks, and ventilation into their plotlines, only Erik Larsen's Savage Dragon went full-blown COVID and vaccination storytelling. But what if? Well, this week's Jenny Sparks #5 asks the question. As well as why on Earth didn't Superman do anything to stop it.

Hasn't Superman got microscopic heat vision? Can't he let light into the bloodstream and disinfect it like that? Maybe he could use superbleach? Jenny Sparks #6 by Tom King and Jeff Spokes is published this Wednesday.

JENNY SPARKS #6 (OF 7)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

DON'T MISS THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE OF TOM KING AND JEFF SPOKES' GRIPPING STORY! An all-out brawl erupts between Captain Atom and Jenny Sparks when she uses his traumatic memories against him! Could this shattered hero with the powers of a god be ready to take everything down with him? Has Jenny finally gone too far? Find out in our pulse-pounding penultimate issue! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/15/2025 JENNY SPARKS #7 (OF 7) CVR A JEFF SPOKES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

DON'T MISS THE EPIC CONCLUSION! After a battle with catastrophic consequences, Jenny must rebuild the defeated Captain Atom and through him the world. Will she do so in her own image or leave the 21st century well enough alone? All this and more in the unforgettable conclusion of the acclaimed miniseries! Retail: $4.99

In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

