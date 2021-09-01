Jim Cheung Draws DC Comics Superheroes For British Royal Mail Stamps

British comic book creator Jim Cheung and colourist Laura Martin have drawn 18 new stamps for British Royal Mail featuring DC Comics superheroes, villains, and allies. Special gift items from the Royal Mail also include first-day cover editions postmarked to Gotham in Nottinghamshire or Justice Town in Carlisle, both real places, if that is what you are after. The 12 stamps in the main set feature Batman, Robin, Alfred, Batwoman, Batgirl, Nightwing, The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, and The Riddler. A further six stamps include Batman, Jessica Cruz Green Lantern and Barry Allen Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg and Aquaman, Supergirl, and Shazam.

The full set of 18 stamps, available in a Presentation Pack, retails at £16.20. The stamps and a range of collectible products are available to pre-order from today at www.royalmail.com/dccollection and go on general sale from 17 September.

Here's the First Day Cover collection you can have sent to you officially from Gotham.

And from Justice Town

The Batman set…

The mini-sheet of extra Justice League stamps. And yes, it is notable that Jessica Cruz is the Green Lantern of choice here.

You can also buy special prints showing Jim Cheung's artwork for the stamps in pencils and inks and then with Laura Martin's colours, for both Batman and The Joker. Or, you know, you can just buy lots and lots and lots of stamps…

