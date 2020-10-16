Jim Killen of Barnes & Noble Joins 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing

Earlier this year, Barnes & Noble Inc. laid off a number of employees at its New York head office, included senior staffers and buyers for specific categories of books. That includes sci-fi/fantasy and graphics novel buyer Jim Killen, who had been with Barnes & Noble for over forty years.

Regularly featured on the Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List, Killen was the buyer for graphic novels from a time when they weren't stocked in bookstores to a time when every bookstore has a large selection and was a principle figure in growing that category. Killen told ICV2 "It was a great run while it lasted. I loved every minute of our pop-culture world, the publishers and the creators and visionaries that I got to meet. This was the fantasy of a 17-year-old fanboy fulfilled." With that knowledge base though, we looked forward to wherever Killen turns up. And now we know.

Killen has joined Rebellion Publishing as their new American "Editor-At-Large" position. based out of New York, from Monday 19th October. Jim said: "I've been a fan of Rebellion for some time. I'm glad to call it my new home."

Ben Smith, Head of Film, TV & Publishing at Rebellion, said: "Jim Killen is not only one of the best informed people in the US genre scene, but he has been a strong supporter at Barnes and Noble for Rebellion's books over the last decade. Our respect for his knowledge and insight has meant that I have long wanted to tempt Jim over to fence into publishing. I am delighted he is starting a new chapter in his highly respected career with Rebellion and look forward with great anticipation to the impact he will have on our list and performance. Being based in New York Jim is perfectly situated to engage with our US agent colleagues, our distributor Simon and Schuster and the wider industry. As Rebellion's publishing lists continue to expand we are thrilled to have Jim join us at such an exciting moment."