Tom Taylor Nightwing, DCeased and Injustice in DC Omnibuses For 2025

DC Comics is putting out some big books for beginning of 2025, including Omnibus volumes with a lot of Tom Taylor.

Article Summary Tom Taylor's Nightwing, DCeased, and Injustice get massive Omnibus editions in 2025.

The Authority Omnibus Vol. 2 arrives ahead of the Superman movie, packed with key stories.

Batman: War Games and Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson lead the spring 2025 Omnibus lineup.

Collect classic tales in new editions like Golden Age Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman Omnibuses.

DC Comics is putting out some big books for the beginning of 2025, with details dropping in the usual places such as Amazon, Edelweiss, and Penguin Random House. Bleeding Cool already listed the new Absolute volumes, well here are the Omnibus volumes, lots of issues, around fifty usually, in a massive oversized brick of a hardcover. With The Authority getting two Omnibus volumes ahead of the Superman movie next year. As well as the likes of Tom Taylor's Nightwing Omnibus in one – as well as Omnibuses for his DCeased and Injustice books, the Phillip Kennedy Johnson run on Superman, and James Starlin, Mike Mignola's Cosmic Odyssey. Ans a special Steve Ditko DC Omnibus volume.

The Authority Omnibus Vol. 2

29 July 2025, $125, 1528 pages

The saga of The Authority continues, in this massive hardcover collection featuring key stories of the hard-edged superhero team from comics superstars Ed Brubaker, Garth Ennis, and more!

With The Authority set to make their live-action debut in an upcoming DC Studios film, readers can delve deep into their comic book adventures with a second omnibus collection featuring their latter-day exploits!

In acclaimed The Authority Revolution stories from writer Ed Brubaker and artist Dustin Nguyen, the Authority has settled into its role as governing body of the United States. The other major world powers have adjusted to the regime change and are slowly coming to terms with what that means for the future. But many Americans are unhappy to lose their inalienable rights. Can a second American Revolution be far behind?

Plus, writer Robbie Morrison and artist Dwayne Turner take the reins in the second chapter of The Authority! High above the planet, aboard a 50-mile-wide alien vessel, The Authority —seven awesomely powerful meta-humans—act as bouncers for the Earth. If you threaten the life and liberty of its inhabitants, they'll get nasty in the pursuit of your blood.

The Authority Omnibus Vol. 2 also includes two encounters with infamous DC bounty hunter Lobo, the Garth Ennis-penned The Authority: The Magnificent Kevin and A Man Called Kev, and much more!

This volume collects The Authority Revolution #1-2, #4-12; Stormwatch: Team Achilles #4-6, #20, #22-23; Authority: Kev #1; The Authority: Scorched Earth #1; The Authority #1-14; Authority: Human On The Inside #1; Authority: More Kev #1-4; The Authority #0; Authority/Lobo Christmas Crossover #1; Eye of the Storm Coup D'Etat #1-4; Eye of the Storm: Coup D'Etat Afterword #1; Wildstorm Winter Special #1; The Authority/Lobo: Spring Break Massacre #1; The Authority: The Magnificent Kevin #1-5; A Man Called Kev #1-5.

Nightwing by Tom Taylor Omnibus

22 July 2025, $100, 752 pages

Nightwing is back and blue and better than ever! Tom Taylor's iconic and character defining run of Nightwing is now collected in an omnibus format.

Since Nightwing #78, writer Tom Taylor has helped helm one of the most iconic runs for the fan-favorite hero. From putting the former Robin back in blue to having him set sail on the high seas this bestselling series has gained critical acclaim. Taylor and a team of superstar artists craft a brand new archrival for Dick Grayson by the name of Heartless. This ultra-violent masked nemesis armed with a super-weapon captures the hearts right out of citizens chests. Nightwing, now re-teamed up with Barbara Gordon, sets his sights on capturing Heartless while facing his past, present, and future. Get the omnibus that celebrates the legacy of the fan-favorite character.

Collects: Nightwing #78-100; Batman: Urban Legends #10; Nightwing 2021 Annual #1; Superman: Son of Kal-El #9

Batman: War Games Omnibus

15 July 2025, $125, 1152 pages

Gotham's criminal underworld have gone to war using Gotham City as their own personal battleground. To stop the chaos Batman will need to pull in every ally to aid him before it's too late!

The tensions in Gotham criminal underworld have escalated from rival gang battles to all-out war! With Gotham's citizens caught in the middle of a hostile conflict, only one hero can be their protector: Batman. To aid him in combat the Dark Knight will need to recruit his former and current allies before Gotham is reduced to ashes. Get the full story that changed Gotham forever in a stunning Omnibus edition.

Collects: Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #182-184; Batman #631-634, #642-644; Detective Comics #790-800, #809-810; Robin #126-131; Nightwing #96-98; Batman: Gotham Knights #56-58; Batgirl #53, #55-57; Catwoman #34-36; Solo #10; Batman Allies Secret Files 2005 #1; Batman: The 12 Cent Adventure #1; Batman Villains Secret Files 2005 #1

John Constantine, Hellblazer by Jamie Delano Omnibus Vol. 2

Jamie Delano, RonTiner

08 July 2025, $99.99, 864 pages

Writer Jamie Delano's Hellblazer era continues in a massive collection of stories starring DC's beloved magic-wielding antihero, John Constantine!

Following the initial omnibus collecting Jamie Delano's groundbreaking Hellblazer work, the second half of the writer's John Constantine work is back in print in this volume!

Stories in John Constantine, Hellblazer by Jamie Delano Omnibus Vol. 2 include Constantine leaving Britain for what he belives to be a well-deserved vacation—but a twist turns it into a nightmare populated by literary heroes. In "The Family Man," Constantine trades supernatural intrigue to the all-natural horror lurking inside the worst of humanity! And in a special issue drawn by the legendary Dave McKean, John Constantine meets an alternate reality version of himself—who somehow made all the right choices in life!

Plus, this omnibus contains supplemental material such as the two-part The Horrorist, a thrilling Constantine story drawn by David Lloyd, and Delano's return to the character in Hellblazer Special: Bad Blood!This volume collects Hellblazer #23-40, #84, #250; The Horrorist #1-2; Hellblazer Special: Bad Blood #1-4; Vertigo Secret Files: Hellblazer #1, plus a slew of behind-the-scenes extras!

Supergirl: The New 52 Omnibus

Mike Johnson, Mahmud Asrar

08 July 2025, $125, 1032 pages

The Last Daughter of Krypton is ushered into a new era as part of DC's initiative "The New 52"

Crashing to earth on an escape pod through turbulence and chaos is the last daughter of Krypton. Unlike her cousin who landed on warm Kansas City amongst kindly farmers, this Supergirl first lands on a frozen tundra and met by immediate threats to her life. She can't understand how her powers are activated by the yellow sun and to the common person she might pose a threat to the world. Can her cousin, the only other living Kryptonian, Superman, help her and become crime-fighting partners?

Collects: Red Lanterns #29; Supergirl #0-40; Green Lantern/Red Lanterns #28; Action Comics feat Cyborg Superman #231; Supergirl: Futures End #1

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson Omnibus Vol. 1

Michael Conrad, Becky Cloonan, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming

01 July 2025, $125, 896 pages

Superstar writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson takes Superman to an enslaved world with mysterious ties to Krypton! With a goal of liberating the brutal and appropriately named Warworld, Superman will face foes both new and familiar.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson takes the Man of Steel to new brutal and unforgiving worlds governed by ancient enemies in his iconic run-on Superman. The Man of Tomorrow teams up with the Authority to leave earth with their sights set on an enslaved planet tucked deep in the cosmos. Their goal: liberation. Not everything goes as planned when Superman is captured and taken deep into the lower catacombs of Warworld and is trained to be a gladiator in battles to the death. Can Superman forge an uneasy alliance with the other prospective gladiators and overthrow Mogul's bloodthirsty capital. Phillip Kennedy Johnson builds on the foundation of Superman while ushering in a perspective in this massive omnibus.

Collects: Action Comics #1029-1049; Superman #29-32; Infinite Frontier #0; Superman and the Authority #1-4; Superman: Son of Kal-El #16-18; Action Comics 2022 Annual #1; Batman/Superman: Authority Special #1; Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1

The Authority Omnibus (2025 Edition)

01 July 2025, $125, 984 pages

As the 21st century dawns, the Authority meets a previously unchallenged class of villains—the power brokers who manipulate the world's political figureheads to advance their own selfish interests.

So when the Authority begins to seriously upset their hard-won networks of control, the backlash that results is as swift as it is devastating.

This tough team must face an invasion from an alternate Earth, an international terrorist who is laying waste to major cities and a hostile alien intelligence who calls himself God–and all fall under their rule. Whether it's terrorists or superhuman villains capable of destruction on an unthinkable scale, the team is ready to take on the foes the rest of the world isn't strong enough to fight.

This is The Authority. Pay allegiance. Or get your head kicked in.

DCeased Omnibus

Various

17 June 2025, $125, 1056 pages

A mysterious techno-virus has been released on Earth, infecting 600 million people, turning them into vicious undead creatures. With the world turned into a War Zone, can the heroes face their most monstrous threat yet?

This massive omnibus edition collects the entirety of one of the most terrifying superhero tales in DC's modern age. Acclaimed writer (Tom Taylor) alongside a superstar art team brings a bloodthirsty style to DC superheroes. As the undead anti-life virus rages throughout the DC Universe, it will take the heroes still standing on a journey in search of a cure. However, deep in the cosmos an undead Darkseid has infected the New Gods. Will the heroes be able to band together in time to save the earth?

Collects: DCeased #1-6; DCeased: A Good Day to Die #1; DCeased: Dead Planet #1-7; DCeased: Unkillables #1-3; DCeased: Hope At World's End #1-15; DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1-8

Batman: Detective Comics: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 1

James Tynion IV, Gregg Hurwitz, Pere Perez

24 June 2025, $125, 880 pages

DC's flagship title (and namesake) goes back to issue #1! Experience Batman's premiere series updated for the modern age with this massive omnibus edition!

Detective Comics goes back to the beginning in this special oversize omnibus. A part of the celebrated New 52 initiative, this acclaimed run on Detective Comics sends Batman against his iconic rogues gallery including Scarecrow and The Penguin. Alongside recognizable foes are new threats such as the vicious Court of Owls, who've been watching over Gotham since the city broke ground. Collecting the entire run of the Detective Comics new 52 run, this is a perfect place for new fans to dive into boundless Batman tales.

Collects: Detective Comics #0-26; Detective Comics Annual #1-2.

Green Lantern: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (New Edition)

John Broome, Mike Friedrich, Dennis O'Neil, Gardner Fox, Gil Kane (Illustrated by)

April 29, 2025 $121000pages

The most famous of all the Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan put on the Lantern's ring for the first time in 1959.Reinvented from the original 1940s crime-fighting Green Lantern by John Broome, this new Green Lantern was a science-fiction adventurer. He battled aliens, giant monsters and wealthy sociopaths out to steal his ring, and fended off the efforts of his love, Carol Ferris, to discover his true identity. As the Green Lantern of the Silver Age of comic books, Hal Jordan captured the imagination of a space-minded society of the '50s and '60s.

Red Lanterns: The New 52 Omnibus

June 10, 2025 $125 1088 pages

The fan-favorite Red Lanterns, full of rage and fury return in their very own series as part of the acclaimed DC relaunch "The New 52".

With blood and rage of crimson red, they fill men's souls with darkest dread. They twist your minds to pain and hate. They'll burn you all—that is your fate!

In space sector 666 Atrocitus leads his Red Lantern Corps. into bloody battles throughout the cosmos, delivering their own brand of justice focused on death and destruction. When a sudden plague rips through the Red Lantern Corps. and decaying their Power Battery, the source of the Red Lantern's powers, Atrocitus must go on a quest to unravel the mystery. Will the Red Lanterns home base quickly become a graveyard? This giant size omnibus contains the full Red Lanterns series from DC's relaunch "The New 52"

Collects: Red Lanterns #0-27, #29-40; Stormwatch #9; Supergirl #31; Green Lantern/Red Lanterns #28; Green Lantern Annual #2; Red Lanterns Annual #1; Red Lanterns: Futures End #1.

The DC Universe by Steve Ditko Omnibus

Paul Levitz, Steve Ditko, Joe Staton

June 10, 2025 $125 1168 pages

The innovative DC work of legendary comic book artist and writer Steve Ditko, the co-creator of Spider-Man, is collected in a massive hardcover omnibus!

After his historic work at Marvel, co-creating Spider-Man and creating Doctor Strange, Steve Ditko arrived at DC in 1968, bringing the comics world new and enduring creations: the Creeper and Hawk and Dove! Roughly a decade later, Ditko returned to DC to bring his inimitable style to more unique new characters, such as Shade, the Changing Man and Stalker—along with contributing to genre anthologies like House of Mystery and Time Warp.

The DC Universe by Steve Ditko Omnibus collects Ditko's work in one oversize volume!

This omnibus collection includes Detective Comics #483-485; Legends of the DC Universe 80-Page Giant #1; Tales of the New Gods #1; House of Secrets #139 and #148; World's Finest Comics #249-255; Adventure Comics #467-478; Showcase #73 and #75; Superman #400; House of Mystery #236, #247, #254, #258, #276; 1st Issue Special #7; Beware the Creeper #1-6; Cancelled Comics Cavalcade #1-2; Strange Adventures #188-189; The Legion of Super-Heroes#267-268, #272, #274, #276, #281; Shade, the Changing Man #1-8; Plop! #16; Weird War Tales#46, #49, #95, #99, #104-106; Secrets of Haunted House #9, #12, #41, #45; The Unexpected #189, #221; Ghosts #77, #111; Mystery in Space #111, #114-116; Time Warp #1-4; Stalker #1-4; Amazing World of DC Comics #13; The Outsiders #13; The Hawk and the Dove #1-2; Man-Bat#1, plus behind-the-scenes extras!

Cosmic Odyssey: The Deluxe Edition (2025 Edition)

James Starlin, Mike Mignola

03 June 2025, $39.99, 200 pages

COSMIC ODYSSEY assembles an eclectic group of heroes to race against time to stop a cosmic entity hell-bent on destroying the galaxy.

Do they have what it takes? Or will one hero bring destruction to an entire world? Collects the original four-issue miniseries, featuring Superman, Batman, Orion of the New Gods, Darkseid and many more!

A deadly force like none the universe has ever seen is rising. Millennia ago, it wiped out hundreds of star systems and pushed the planets of New Genesis and Apokolips back into the Stone Age. Now, Lord Darkseid alone has seen the danger that is coming. He needs help, but the monsters and deviants that serve him on Apokolips will be no match for an entity this powerful.

To save his realm and others, Darkseid must look for help in the camp of his enemies…Only heroes can help him now. The champions of Earth, New Genesis and Apokolips unite in COSMIC ODYSSEY: THE DELUXE EDITION!

Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (2025 Edition)

Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster

03 June 2025, $125, 784 pages

These groundbreaking classic stories–which cemented superman's place as the medium's most enduring hero–are gathered for the first time in this singular, expansive collection.

Faster than a speeding bullet, Superman burst onto the comic book scene in 1938, just as America was on the terrifying precipice of a world war. In a desperate time, legendary creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster brought to life the world's first modern superhero. The Man of Steel emerged as a champion of the oppressed, taking down any enemy with his super strength and speed, both abroad and near to home. In his distinctive royal blue, red, and yellow costume complete with cape, the stalwart Kryptonian emanated strength and fearlessness. He swiftly became a symbol of hope for a downtrodden America.

The Spectre: The Wrath of the Spectre Omnibus (2025 Edition)

Various, Various

03 June 2025, $99.99, 680 pages

DC's grim arbiter of justice, the Spectre, returned in the 1960s to enact bloody vengeance on evildoers across the DC Universe.

Originally introduced in More Fun Comics #42 in 1940 and co-created by Jerry Siegel, co-creator of Superman, the Spectre is a green-caped, white-skinned figure who metes out justice in the name of heaven. DC's grim arbiter of justice, the Spectre, resurfaced in the 1960s for all-new–and sometimes controversial–stories demonstrating the true power of his vengeance. Witness former cop Jim Corrigan dish out ghoulish punishments across the DC Universe!

Wonder Woman by Greg Rucka Omnibus Vol. 1

Greg Rucka, Eduardo Rocha Pansica, Nicola Scott

May 27, 2025 $125 1000 pages

Eisner-Award winning writer Greg Rucka ushers in a new age for Wonder Woman. This omnibus collects the beginning of his epic story!

Experience the debut of Eisner Award-winning Greg Rucka's iconic run on the Amazon's greatest warrior. Hailing from Themesycaria Wonder Woman inspires an ideal to strive for in Man's World. She's courageous, brave, and is the worthiest of all the Amazons. While dealing with what the Amazons mean in American Politics, Rucka also delivers on action, sending Diana toe-to-toe with classic foes such as Silver Swan. Read the introduction to this critically acclaimed run in one massive omnibus.

Collects: Wonder Woman #195-226; The Flash #219; Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia #1; Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3.

Injustice 2 Omnibus

20 May 2025 920 pages

The official prequel to the bestselling video game! Tom Taylor alongside a team of acclaimed artists bring fans into a brutal alternate version of the DC Universe.

Continuing the story from the Injustice: Gods Among Us comic book series, Superman is behind bars in a maximum-security prison, and the safety on the world now rests on the shoulders of Batman. Even though the world's greatest threat has been neutralized, new criminals rise in this ruthless version of the DC Universe and threaten the heroes chance for a better tomorrow.

Presenting the whole Injustice 2 epic in a massive omnibus format, this collection is a fantastic entry point for fans of the Injustice video game series.

Collects: Injustice 2 #1-36; Injustice 2 Annual #1-2.

Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Omnibus Vol. 1

Paul Kupperberg, Steve Erwin

20 May 2025, $125, 1008 pages

Discover the definitive and explosive introduction to the modern version of the Suicide Squad by comics legend John Ostrander.

When new threats emerge deemed too dangerous for the United States military, Batman, and even Superman, who is called in to answer the call of duty? Seems like a job for Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad. Led by the no-nonsense federal agent Amanda Waller, this band of notorious super-criminals are faced with a dilemma: accept these highly dangerous missions and stare death in the face to earn their freedom or rot forever in prison. Comics legend John Ostrander defines the Suicide Squad for the modern age in this brutal tale of war and redemption.

Collects: Suicide Squad #1-18; Checkmate #1, #8; Manhunter #1; Justice League International #13; Secret Origins #14, #28; Who's Who #14; Detective Comics #582; The Doom Patrol and Suicide Squad Special #1; Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #3-8, #11-12, #15-18, #20-23, #25; The New Teen Titans #31; The Fury of Firestorm #62-64; Firestorm: The Nuclear Man Annual #5; Who's Who Update 1987 #1, #3-5; Legends #1-6; Millennium #4; Who's Who Update 1988 #1-4.

Knight Terrors Omnibus

Joshua Williamson, Caspar Wijngaard

13 May 2025, $125, 1464 pages

It's not just a dream! Witness the DC Universe descend into the Nightmare Realm in one can't-miss omnibus.

The heroic trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman discover something terrifying in the Hall of Justice, a body of an early Justice League enemy. Their quest to unravel the mystery of this death leads them to a place beyond the land of the living and dead. This is a place called The Nightmare Realm run by a powerful new villain, Insomnia, guiding heroes into their own personal and twisted nightmares. Can the unlikeliest of allies, Deadman, bring our heroes back to reality before it's too late? Collect the entire chilling Knight Terrors epic in one massive hardcover omnibus.

Collects: Dawn of DC Knight Terrors 2023 FCBD Special Edition #1; Knight Terrors: First Blood #1; Knight Terrors: Night's End #1; Knight Terrors #1-4; Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1-2; Knight Terrors: Batman #1-2; Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1-2; Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1-2; Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1-2; Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1-2; Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1-2; Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1-2; Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1-2; Knight Terrors: Robin #1-2; Knight Terrors: Shazam! #1-2; Knight Terrors: Superman #1-2; Knight Terrors: The Flash #1-2; Knight Terrors: The Joker #1-2; Knight Terrors: Titans #1-2; Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1-2; Knight Terrors: Ravager #1-2; Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1-2; Knight Terrors: Punchline #1-2; Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1-2.

Red Hood & the Outlaws The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 1 (2025 Edition)

James Tynion IV, Scott Snyder, Scott Lobdell, Greg Capullo , Brett Booth

13 May 2025, $99.99, 736 pages

Jason Todd, a failed Robin brought back from the dead. Roy Harper, an expert marksman fallen from grace. Princess Koriand'r of Tamaran, an amnesiac alien powerhouse. Separately, these three wayward young heroes may be lost and abandoned, but together they can become something greater than the sum of their broken parts–and maybe the heroes the world needs.

As the Red Hood, Arsenal and Starfire, this makeshift team known as the Outlaws will take on the DC Universe's strangest threats, from the mystical menace of the Untitled to a raging interstellar war to the machinations of Ra's al Ghul. But when The Joker launches his master plan against Batman's friends and family, Red Hood will find himself summoned back to the painful past in Gotham he left behind…and what they find there will change the Outlaws forever!

Nightwing: The Prince of Gotham Omnibus (New Edition)

Kyle Higgins, Scott Snyder, Tim Seeley, Doug Mahnke , Dan Sampere

06 May 2025, $99.99, 824 pages

Life's a circus, but that's nothing new for Dick Grayson! Join Nightwing as he flies high through this action-packed omnibus collection!

When Haly's Circus, where Dick Grayson once performed, returns to Gotham City–it brings a mysterious superhuman evil. Nightwing works to uncover the mysteries that Haly's Circus brought with it, but as Dick he finds himself torn between his two lives…circus performer and superhero…but is it possible that the two are more connected than he ever realized? Nightwing will travel with Haly's Circus across the east coast and back to Gotham in his attempt to discover the dark truths that hide beneath the big top.

Back in Gotham, Nightwing will face off against villains like Lady Shiva and the Joker–and with enemies like this…will Nightwing's friends be safe?

Collects Nightwing #0-30, Batman #17, Young Romance: A New 52 St. Valentine's Day Special #1, Nightwing Annual #1, Secret Origins #1, Nightwing Vol. 1: Traps and Trapezes, Nightwing Vol. 2: Night of the Owls, Nightwing Vol. 3: Death of the Family, Nightwing Vol. 4: Second City, and Nightwing Vol. 5: Setting Son

Suicide Squad: The New 52 Omnibus

29 April 2025, $99.99, 816 pages

Drafted on a mission deemed to deadly for the Justice League, this team of super-villains are dispatched on ultra-violent missions with an ultra-slim chance of survival. They complete the mission; they are one step closer to freedom. They are the Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn. Deadshot. King Shark. They're some of the most notorious super-criminals in the DC Universe. As part of DC's "The New 52" relaunch, this premiere team of super-villains will be showing off their skills to a whole new generation of fans starting at issue #1. Sent on harrowing missions through some of the most dangerous places on earth, who will earn their freedom and who will die trying?

Collects: Resurrection Man #9; Suicide Squad #0-30; Detective Comics feat Harley Quinn #232; Justice League of America feat Deadshot #71; Suicide Squad: Amanda Waller #1.

Nightwing: Rebirth Omnibus

Tim Seeley, Javier Fernandez

22 April 2025, $125, 1040 pages

Dick Grayson returns to Gotham to reclaim his mantle as part of DC's 2016 initiative DC Rebirth.

Dick Grayson has taken on many identities. Batman's Robin, a spy, a ghost, now Dick Grayson gets back to his roots in the beginning of the DC Rebirth Era. A new evil has returned to Gotham to threaten everything that Nightwing holds dear to him. While rekindling a former romance with Barbara Gordon, now a superstar crime-fighter in Gotham, Dick will have to embrace his destiny or watch his life be destroyed forever. Collects: Nightwing: Rebirth #1; Nightwing #1-43.

Legion of Super-Heroes: Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 1 (2025 Edition)

Mark Waid, Tom Bierbaum, Mary Bierbaum, Alan Gordon, Adam Hughes

15 April 2025, $150, 1424 pages

It's the Legion of Super-Heroes like you've never seen them before, as the heroes of the 30th-century face one of their boldest and most controversial eras!

As DC's 30th century super-team, the Legion of Super-Heroes had always stood as a shining example of futuristic optimism–but that changed in 1989 with a new Legion of Super-Heroes series that brought the timeline forward five years. In this even further future, the United Planets became a darker place, with familiar characters changed and the Earth overtaken by alien invaders–and the team reunited to take on these dangerous new threats.

Now this bold and controversial part of DC history is finally collected in an omnibus edition, from the creative team of DC legend Keith Giffen and Tom and Mary Bierbaum!

Justice League by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV Omnibus

Scott Snyder, Jim Cheung

08 April 2025, $150, 1224 pages

The critically acclaimed team of Scott Snyder (Batman: The Court of Owls) and James Tynion IV team up to take DC's greatest team of superheroes to new heights.

Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV are some of the biggest creative forces in the comics industry. Now these superstar writers are unleashing their talents on DC's greatest super team, the Justice League. Following the events of Dark Nights Metal: The DC Universe has been changed forever. Ancient and mystical threats are emerging from the shadows, and nothing is as it seems. Alongside the return of the super-villain team The Legion of Doom the Justice League will have their hands full in every panel. Get this massive collection from two of DC's top creators!

Collects: Aquaman #41-42; Teen Titans #28; Justice League: No Justice #1-4; Justice League #1-25; Justice League/Aquaman: Drowned Earth Special #1; Aquaman/Justice League: Drowned Earth Special #1; The Batman Who Laughs #1-7; Justice League Annual #1.

Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (New Edition)

Donald Clough Cameron, Joe Samachson, Bill Finger, Bob Kane

25 March 2025, $125, 768 pages

This second BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS includes dozens of stories from the early 1940s in which the Dynamic Duo battle evildoers including the Penguin, the Joker, Two-Face, the Scarecrow and many more. These tales were written and illustrated by such luminaries as Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Gardner Fox, Jerry Robinson and more!

Doom Patrol: The Silver Age Omnibus (New Edition)

Arnold Drake, Bruno Premiani , Bob Haney

18 March 2025, $125, 1080 pages

The complete Silver Age adventures of the Doom Patrol, comics' strangest super-team, is collected in a single hardcover!

Led by their wheelchair-bound chief, Niles Calder, three outcasts of society—Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Robotman—take the qualities that made them freaks to become heroes. Together, the trio takes on bizarre menaces including General Immortus, The Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man and The Brotherhood of Evil!

Deadman Omnibus (New Edition)

Andy Helfer, Gerry Conway, Hayden Sherman, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez

11 March 2025, $125, 944 pages

The adventures of one of DC's most distinctive heroes, Deadman, are collected in a decades-spanning hardcover edition.

Originally introduced in 1967, Deadman was a circus performer known as "Boston" Brand who was murdered while on the high-wire. In the afterlife, a mysterious being known as Rama Kushna gifted his spirit with the ability to possess the bodies of the living so he could discover the identity of his killer and bring him to justice. Featuring spectacular art by Neal Adams, José Luis García-López and others, these tales take Deadman across the DC Universe in search of justice.

Green Arrow: Archer's Quest Omnibus Vol. 1

Kevin Smith, Phil Hester

11 March 2025, $100, 912 pages

#1 New York Times best-selling writer Brad Meltzer (Identity Crisis) and acclaimed artist Phil Hester (Green Arrow: Quiver) take Oliver Queen from the grave and onto the road for an adventure of past, present, and future!

Oliver Queen has recently returned from the dead and like all iconic ghosts he's looking to get closure on some unfinished business. Packing his bags and hitting the road, Green Arrow will travel cross country with his old apprentice, now known as Arsenal, in search of lost treasures.

Alongside encounters with Shade, Solomon Grundy, and Catman, Green Arrow will discover what it means to really live a life worth living. Honoring the Emerald Archer's past, present, and future Brad Meltzer and Phil Hester craft a quest that's sure to leave Green Arrow fan satisfied.

Collects: Green Lantern #162-164; Green Arrow #1-39; Green Arrow Secret Files & Origins #1.

Batman by James Tynion IV Omnibus

James Tynion IV, Hugo Petrus

04 March 2025, $125, 1016 pages

James Tynion IV, the bestselling writer of Something is Killing the Children and The Nice House on the Lake teams up with acclaimed artist Jorge Jimenez to turn Gotham City into a battleground with The Joker pulling the strings.

The Joker has spilled his war out onto the streets of Gotham. Much like the Clown Prince of Crime himself the city has been reduced to chaos and lawlessness. With his entire fortune turned against him can Batman rally and mobilize his allies before the city he's sworn to defend is reduced to rubble. Writer James Tynion and Jorge Jimenez craft a brutal and epic tale in one massive omnibus edition. Will this be the Bat-Family's last battle in the city they call their home?

Collects: Red Hood: Outlaw #48; Nightwing #70-74; Batgirl #47-49; Batman #86-100; Harley Quinn #75; Detective Comics #1020-1026; Catwoman #25; Batman Secret Files #3; The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1; stories from Batman Vol. 1: Their Dark Designs; Batman: The Joker War Zone #1.

Batman by Neal Adams Omnibus (New Edition)

Neal Adams, Bob Haney, Marvin Wolfman, Denny O'Neil

25 February 2025, $125, 1072 pages

Neal Adams is considered one of the greatest Batman artists of all-time, and one of comics' most influential illustrators.

Neal Adams' run on Batman is collected in one massive volume, with stories from the pages of BATMAN, THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD, DETECTIVE COMICS, WORLD'S FINEST, BATMAN: ODYSSEY, BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE, and innumerable covers!

Batman: Knightfall Omnibus Vol. 2: Knightquest (2025 Edition)

Chuck Dixon, Michael T. Gilbert , Tom Grummett

18 February 2025, $125, 976 pages

A new Batman's deadly crusade against the criminals of Gotham City begins!

Bruce Wayne, battle-broken and out of commission after his epic showdown with Gotham's famous villain Bane, has appointed a new Dark Knight to keep the bad guys at bay. Jean-Paul Valley (a.k.a. Azrael) has assumed the role of the caped crusader, but without Bruce's integrity as a calming influence, Jean-Paul is swiftly getting out of hand, alienating both Robin and Commissioner Gordon.

Meanwhile, the hulking baddie Bane is still on the loose, while new villainous foes are introduced onto the battlefield that is Gotham, including master marksman Mekros and sinister sniper Gunhawk. Also, watch out for the return of familiar faces such as the serial killer Abattoir and, of course, the eerily jovial Joker.

Can the new Dark Knight face these nefarious challenges without Bruce Wayne and Robin? Might his violent manner of crime-fighting permanently cripple the already beleaguered Gotham?

Forever Evil Omnibus

Geoff Johns, David Finch

11 February 2025, $150 1336 pages

The Justice League has fallen and the Crime Syndicate is in control!

Revisit the first major event of the New 52 era of the DC Universe with the Forever Evil Omnibus, collecting the entire event series from the start. Traveling across the multiverse, the Crime Syndicate, a team of evil, alternate incarnations of familiar Justice League heroes, has invaded the world. Now, in a bizarre turn of events, the villains are the only things standing between them and complete domination! Can Lex Luthor lead an Injustice League against the Crime Syndicate in time for the heroes to pick up the broken pieces of their own teams and fight back? Or is the planet doomed no matter what?

Collects Justice League Dark #24-29; Suicide Squad #24-30; Justice League #24-30; Justice League of America #8-13; Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #12-17; Constantine #9-12; Trinity of Sin: Pandora #4-9; Forever Evil #1-7; Forever Evil: Arkham War #1-6; Forever Evil: Rogues Rebellion #1-6; Forever Evil: A.R.G.U.S. #1-6; Forever Evil Aftermath: Batman vs. Bane #1!

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6

Robert Kanigher, Harry G. Peter

18 February 2025 $150, 696 pages

The Golden Age of Wonder Woman tales are collected in this beautiful, oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6!

Follow the adventures of Wonder Woman in this stunning collection of her classic adventures! Join Wonder Woman as she takes on perilous adventures in the name of justice!

