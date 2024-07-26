Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: becky cloonan, DSTLRY, jock, november 2024, October 2024, scott snyder, sdcc

Jock & Scott Snyder Promise You Won't Feel A Thing From Dstlry at SDCC

New Dstlry Comics In October And November From Jock, Scott Snyder, Becky Cloonan, HamletMachine & Celine Loup

Article Summary Dstlry announces new comic releases for October and November 2024, featuring top creators like Jock and Scott Snyder.

Becky Cloonan curates a haunting one-shot, "Come Find Me," with stories from HamletMachine, Celine Loup, and more.

Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for "You Won't Feel A Thing," set for release in November, teasing thrilling horror elements.

Other notable releases include "Time Waits" #2, "Missionary" #2, and an exclusive Mominu x Somna vinyl figure.

We have the Dstlry October 2024 solicits and solicitations below, including the launch of Come Find Me by Becky Cloonan, HamletMachine, Celine Loup, and more. But as well, straight from San Diego Comic-Con, the news that Jock and Scott Snyder are reuniting on a new project from Dstlry, called You Won't Feel A Thing and out in November.

And here are the full Dstlry October 2024 solicits and solicitations below

COME FIND ME AN AUTUMNAL OFFERING CVR A CLOONAN (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

AUG241658

(W) Becky Cloonan, HamletMachine, Celine Loup, Various (A) HamletMachine, Celine Loup, Various (A / CA) Becky Cloonan

NEW 48-PAGE ONE-SHOT from DSTLRY. In COME FIND ME: AN AUTUMNAL OFFERING, auteur Becky Cloonan (SOMNA, Gotham Academy) curates a coven of the most sinister, trailblazing storytellers in sequential art for a haunting collection destined to become a Halloween tradition.

Within these pages, Cloonan unearths a corpse with two coins laid over its decaying eyes. When an opportunistic thief robs the cadaver of its last possessions, a sinister curse erupts, dooming all it touches. Hamletmachine (Lucifer's Garden) presents a chilling tale of a musical demon who makes Faustian pacts with unsuspecting victims, creating minor-key symphonies of human pain. Celine Loup (The Man Who Came Down the Stairs) and two other secret contributors join this insidious bonfire to conjure a modern, all-female descent into folk-horror dread.

COME FIND ME also offers a first look into the world of Cloonan's next DSTLRY series, making this volume a perfect collector's item, hot off the creator's sold-out modern erotic horror masterpiece with Tula Lotay, SOMNA.

An eerie confirmation of the new face of comics horror, COME FIND ME is guaranteed to provide restless nights and racing pulses in a season of bonfires and falling leaves.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of SOMNA, THE WITCH, TRICK 'R TREAT.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

COME FIND ME AN AUTUMNAL OFFERING CVR B HAMLETMACHINE (MR)

COME FIND ME AN AUTUMNAL OFFERING CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

COME FIND ME AN AUTUMNAL OFFERING CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

COME FIND ME AN AUTUMNAL OFFERING CVR E 50 COPY INCV (MR)

TIME WAITS #2 CVR A TO

DSTLRY MEDIA

AUG241663

AUG241664 – TIME WAITS #2 CVR B MCLEOD

AUG241665 – TIME WAITS #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

AUG241666 – TIME WAITS #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

AUG241667 – TIME WAITS #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

(W) Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers (A / CA) Marcus To

CHIP ZDARSKY, DAVID BROTHERS, AND MARCUS TO CONTINUE TO DEFY TIME ITSELF WITH THEIR DEBUT DSTLRY SERIES!

Wyatt won't stop until he's had his revenge, no matter how many lives are lost in the pursuit. Who cares about anyone in the past? Blue and Grace have held off their attackers-for now-but the full militarized force at Wyatt's disposal are more thug than soldier, and redefine relentless.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of DEJA VU, A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE, and LOOPER.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024



MISSIONARY #2 CVR A HOWARD (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

AUG241668

AUG241669 – MISSIONARY #2 CVR B STEGMAN (MR)

AUG241670 – MISSIONARY #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

AUG241671 – MISSIONARY #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

AUG241672 – MISSIONARY #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Ryan Stegman (A / CA) Jason Howard

The irreverent, unholy union between Ryan Stegman (VENOM, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN, X-MEN, VANISH) and Jason Howard (BATMAN, TREES, BIG GIRLS, THE ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN) continues with THE MISSIONARY #2 from DSTLRY!

Bryce Hunter has been possessed by a demon named Uvydus and it's somehow made his life better. The only problem is he's now entangled in a war between good and evil that he never asked to be a part of. And if that's not enough, Bryce has to navigate the complexities of a marriage that is falling apart due to his wife's infidelity. The leader of the evil insurgents, Celestidius, has enacted a plan that can only work if he finds Satan who has taken up residence on Earth. Will Bryce and Uvydus be able to stop Celestidius? And will Bryce have a life worth going back to if they do win the war?

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of PREACHER, CHAINSAW MAN and THE EXORCIST.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

MOMINU X SOMNA VINYL FIGURE

DSTLRY MEDIA

AUG241673

(A) Junko Mizuno

Mominu, the beloved art toy designed by legendary artist and DSTLRY Founding Creator Junko Mizuno, is back in the first-ever DSTLRY series variant colorway.

This new edition is inspired by the Eisner-nominated folk horror classic SOMNA: A BEDTIME STORY by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay. Mizuno not only designed the original Mominu, but has returned to craft this exclusive SOMNA-inspired figure. This premiere 5-inch collectible art toy, holding a glow-in-the-dark candle and bearing an unrelenting gaze, will debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

DSTLRY is making this convention-exclusive variant edition, limited to an edition of 500, available to the Direct Market. Orders for MOMINU x SOMNA will be allocated to 100 units.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

BLASFAMOUS #1 OVERSIZED HC RESERVE EDITION (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

AUG241674

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

Experience international superstar Mirka Andolfo's's (Sweet Paprika, Mercy, Unnatural, Harley Quinn, Punchline) irreverent series like never before, as BLASFAMOUS #1 is presented in this stunning oversized hardcover edition with interior pages on uncoated stock. A new horror comedy asks the question: how many fans is your soul worth? In a world where pop stars have ascended to divinity and the masses bow in veneration to a new generation of viral superstars, angels and demons thrive on this exaltation and revel in this spotlight that grants them unimaginable power.

Features: Oversized hardcover perfect for collectors.

Bonus content: sketches, commentary, and more.

Dive into the sacred and profane world of BLASFAMOUS #1 in this special limited oversized edition.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

WHITE BOAT HC

DSTLRY MEDIA

FEB247149

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francesco Francavilla

NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL DEBUT from the acclaimed team behind Detectice Comics and Night of the Ghoul comes a modern horror classic!

White Boats are the mega-yachts that the super-rich use to traverse the globe — floating islands where your every desire can be fulfilled. And getting invited on board one should be a dream come true…until the crew traps and transports you to a remote island where secret cults have existed for millennia, working on something called ""The Human Project.""

Does the White Boat ship you to paradise or sink you into hell on earth?

WHITE BOAT reunites Scott Snyder, the visionary writer who redefined comic book dread with Wytches and introduced Batman into a terrifying, cerebral era, with modern noir master Francesco Francavilla for a white-knuckle descent into Lovecraftian maritime madness!

For fans of HEREDITARY, THE HOST, JURASSIC PARK, ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU.

This Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three issues.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

WHITE BOAT HC DM EXC (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

AUG241676

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francesco Francavilla

The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete three-issue series and the six-page story from THE DEVIL'S CUT, plus a new cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter and a cover gallery, and a tip-in plate. Will be printed to order, so don't miss out."

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

