Joe Casey Brings Chap Yaep's Dutch Back To Image Comics

Chap Yaep's Dutch returns to comic books after a thirty-year absence from Image Comics with Dutch #0 out today and #1 in February.

Chap Yaep's Dutch returns to comic books after a thirty-year absence from Image Comics. Dutch #0 by Joe Casey and Nathan Fox has dropped in comic book stores today, and previews the series launching in 2024 by Joe Casey and Simon Gane with Francesco Segala.

From today's exciting prologue will spring forth the new Dutch, a three-issue miniseries, which will usher in the return of Chap Yaep's iconic, golden era Image Comics character of the same name. This new Dutch launch will also feature an exclusive variant cover by legendary Dutch creator Yaep himself. "As soon as I read Joe's script for Dutch, I wanted to draw it," said Gane. "It's literally explosive from the start and manages to be both bombastic and deft throughout, and so much fun! He's cooking alright. Like a Michelin-starred chef with a flamethrower." In Dutch, the classic '90s super-soldier returns. An enemy from the past has forced Dutch back into the belly of the beast—but will his former teammates welcome him back? Or will a cybernetic kill team get to him first? Casey added: "Believe me when I say, Dutch #0 is just the beginning. This new miniseries with the great Simon Gane is the next, white-hot phase of something much bigger—maybe the biggest, most expansive story I've ever told at Image Comics. Personally, I can't wait for readers to see the mayhem that Simon and I are cooking up, taking the classic Image action aesthetic and launching it into the next decade!" Dutch will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, February 14, 2024:Dutch #1 Cover A by Gane

Dutch #1 Cover B (1:10 copy incentive) by Yaep

Dutch #1 Cover C (1:25 copy incentive) by Nick Pitarra

The Dutch #0 prologue is available at comic book shops TODAY:Dutch #0 Cover A by Fox – Lunar Code 0923IM332

Dutch #0 Cover B (1:15 copy incentive) by Ian Churchill – Lunar Code 0923IM333

Dutch #0 Cover C (1:25 copy incentive) by Jim Rugg – Lunar Code 0923IM334

Dutch was a super-soldier character created by Chap Yaep and originally appeared in Rob Liefeld's Team Youngblood #3 and was not only created but owned by Yaep. Chap Yaep's comcis work revolved around Liefeld, working on Team Youngblood, Supreme, the Rob Liefeld reboot of Avengers, Warchild, Cable, Grifter Vs Badock, Asylum and Brigade. He then moved into animation, working on TV series such as TMNT, Big Guy & Rusty The Boy Robot, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Ultimate Spider-Man, Generator Rex, King Of The Hill, Wolverine & The X-Men, Batman: The Brave And The Bold, Robocop: Alpha Commando and Ben 10. And now Dutch gets his own series, as Rob Liefeld was unable to sell him with the rest of Youngblood…

