Joe Henderson Launches Shadecraft With Lee Barnett From Image Comics

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson will be following up his collaboration with Lee Garbett on Skyward with a new comic book, teen horror series, Shadecraft to be published in March from Image Comics.

In Shadecraft, readers meet Zadie Lu. She's afraid of her own shadow. She's also a teenager, so she really should have grown out of it by now… But something weird is happening in her small town—it's as if the shadows are actually coming to life. Watching her. Maybe even trying to kill her. But how do you fight something you can't even touch? And why is she the target they're after?

Join Zadie Lu as she ventures into the shadows to face her fears and discovers a legacy she never knew she had in a new series perfect for fans of the Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer, James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Something Is Killing The Children and Veronica Fish and Kelly Thompson's Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Joe Henderson is an American TV producer and writer, known for White Collar, Graceland, Almost Human, Lucifer and 11.22.63. Lee Garbett is a British comic book artist, who created the Dark Mists with Annika Eade, which follows a group of Geisha blackmailed into becoming assassins, co-creating London Falling with Simon Spurrier for 2000AD, The Highwaymen and Midnighter at Wildstorm before drawing Batman for DC Comics, followed by The Outsiders, Batgirl and The Return Of Bruce Wayne. He also drew the Identity Wars crossover which took place across the Spider-Man, Hulk and Deadpool annuals. And, together, Skyward,