Joe Quesada Creates Captain America Art Celebrating Healthcare Workers.

Marvel Comics has released a personal piece of artwork by its executive vice president and creative director Joe Quesada and coloured by Richard Isanove. It intended to be an inspiring piece in honour of the what Marvel calls "the tireless healthcare heroes who embody the spirit of Captain America and are saving the world at the front lines every day." It is also reminiscent of work posted online by the artist Milo Manara in recent days. even I found a little inspiration that way in that direction this morning.

This piece has gone live just as a number of comic book creators have started issuing #Creators4Comics auctions on Twitter to help raise money for comic book stores in trouble. But, with the direct comic book market, and Marvel Comics, so deeply tied in with the superhero genre, it has been useful imagery to reflect upon the real heroes currently risking their lives doing relatively poorly paid work so that the rest of us can go on living our own lives. Or even just living. Marvel Comics published a series of Heroes comic books celebrating the work of police, firefighters, soldiers, medics and more in the light of 9/11, as well as Captain America. It is possible that something similar may be planned during this current time of trial. As we mentioned above, Quesada would not be the only one to draw such parallels, and he famously co-created the firefighter superhero Ash with Jimmy Palmiotti for their comic book publisher Event Comics. Could this be the time for Ash, and other similarly public-minded superhero characters to step into the fold? Night Nurse, Savage Dragon, Doctor Strange, and others of that ilk may have a certain public-minded vibe right now, by dint of their civilian jobs.

Joe Quesada will be talking about the inspiration and meaning behind the Captain America piece live on his Joe Quesada's Mornin' Warm-Up video at noon ET, 9am PT, 5pm BST later today. And you can follow Bleeding Cool's coverage of the current global situation and its effect on the comic industry by bookmarking this tag.