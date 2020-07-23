How Joe Quesada Mountain Climb Affected Daredevil – Comic-Con@Home

Marvel executive VP, creative director Joe Quesada has shared inside look at his new docu-series, Marvel's Storyboards, with a panel conversation with Marvel VP of content Stephen Wacker, for Comic-Con@Home. And we got a little insight into one comic book page inspired by a mountain top climb with Ed Viesturs.

Joe Quesada says:

I'm interviewing one of the world's, if not the world's greatest mountain climber, so this is gonna be a story about reaching the pinnacle, right? Those metaphors for success, however do you define it but that wasn't what I learned, what I learned is it's not getting to the top, it's being able to come down alive, you know. Be able to tell that story, and even that I took that and added it to a story that I was doing at Marvel, which was the single page thing I did for Marvel #1,000.

And here is that page. "I'm afraid all the time. It's the only thing that keeps me alive". Caused a little controversy when first published, now we have learnt the story behind that line.

Steve Wacker had a different stand-out memory for that though.

I love watching you because it's got one of my favorite moments from the series. There's a moment where you're standing there in snow shoes those like tennis racquety snowshoe things you see on cartoons, and then it's it's as if out of nowhere, gravity takes over and you just plummet to the ground, like a Keystone Cop, it's slapstick, I must have watched it a hundred times…

You can watch the whole panel and the pratfalls in full, right here.

