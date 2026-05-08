Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john carpenter, lunar, Massive Indies, Storm King

John Carpenter's Night Terrors in Storm King's July 2026 Full Solicits

As Storm King Comics comes to Lunar Distribution via Massive Indies, they are bringing John Carpenter's Night Terrors, with Chaplain, and Blood Of The Taken… and lookijng like this.

JOHN CARPENTERS NIGHT TERRORS CHAPLAIN TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Brad Sun, Wesley Sun (A) Raulo Caceres, Ryan Winn, Marshall Dillon (CA) Raulo Caceres

An aging and increasingly weary chaplain discovers an ancient, unknowable monster stalking his hospital, forcing him to confront the existential terror of his own mortality. Along with his energetic young protégé, he is pushed to the brink of insanity as his convictions and very grasp on reality begin to unravel. Violent, surreal, and darkly funny, Chaplain presents a demented journey of psychological anguish and grotesque body horror in stunning psychedelic style. As the sinister presence closes in, the Chaplain must face his deepest buried nightmares or be consumed by them forever.

$24.99 7/1/2026

JOHN CARPENTERS NIGHT TERRORS BLOOD OF THE TAKEN TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W/A/CA) Sian Mandrake

Theo, a 500 year old Vampire, has made a new home in a small town in Western Massachusetts, stalking its residents in search of just the right humans to spirit away to replace her lost brood. Tonight she thinks she's found the perfect pair with lifelong best friends, Ed and Liam. As the two companions find themselves suddenly plunged into Theo's rotting nightmare of a world, they quickly come to understand running isn't an option. After all, when you've become one of the undead yourself where can you call home except with the creature who made you? Ed and Liam must learn to navigate Theo's world if they want to survive it.

$24.99 7/22/2026

JOHN CARPENTERS NIGHT TERRORS BLOOD OF THE TAKEN TP VOL 02 NEXT OF KIN (MR)

(W/A/CA) Sian Mandrake

In this sequel to the critically acclaimed graphic novel Blood of the Taken, winter closes down around the town of Glennburne Falls, Massachusetts, pushing it into unrelenting gloom. And like the frost-bit evenings, time seems to have frozen inside the home of the ancient vampire Theo's, who waits with her new acolyte Liam to see if his newly bitten friend Ed will survive the coming nights. For Theo, Liam and Ed form a family – and she will stop at nothing to keep her little family safe. She watches the threat of the living draw ever closer to uncovering the secrets of her new brood. Meanwhile, recently escaped Vampire Ellis runs loose in town. But Theo is patient … she has learned through the centuries. Liam struggles against his new reality as a Vampire, but his lust for blood drives him to nightmarish obsessions. To his horror, he finds himself willingly bringing an endless sea of victims to Theo ? the one he despises most. His captor. His creator. Despite his hatred, he cannot refuse her sanguine demands … refusal would mean Ed's demise. Meanwhile Ed, closer to death than even vampires dare to tread, pursues the cold mists of Theo's mind in a quest to unearth the secrets of her past. If he can just dig deep enough, perhaps he can find a way to survive, and with any luck, escape from Theo's unrelenting claws with his soul and body intact? maybe even with Liam in tow. As Theo's shadow begins to envelop Ed and Liam completely, they come to realize their night is truly eternal. In the land of the undead, all they have to grasp onto is each other. But how can one soul find another in the endless darkness of the Vampire?

$24.99 7/22/2026

John Carpenter, American filmmaker, composer, screenwriter, and occasional actor is widely regarded as a master of horror, science fiction, and action films, especially from the 1970s and 1980s. His works include Halloween (1978), The Thing (1982), Escape from New York (1981), Escape from L.A. (1996), The Fog (1980), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), They Live (1988) and Dark Star (1974).

imdb.com

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