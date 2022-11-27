Joker: Folie à Deux in This Week's Batgirl? (BatSpoilers)

In May 2021, Warner Bros. stated that a sequel to the movie Joker was in development. In June 2022, the sequel was officially confirmed to be in development with writer/director Todd Philips and co-writer Scott Silver, with the title Joker: Folie à Deux, and is currently scheduled to be released on the 4th of October, 2024, with Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Beetz as Sophie Dumond alongside Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Folie à Deux is literally translated as "madness for two", but is colloquially used to indicate a shared madness or delusional belief, in this case between the Joker and Harley Quinn. But how are the comic books going to reflect this?

Is it notable that this week's Batgirls Annual will make just this reference? As leaked to Bleeding Cool, Bruce Wayne, the Batman, meets Barbara Gordon, in this week's Batgirl 2022 Annual by Becky Cloonan, Michael W Conrad and the return of Robbi Rodriguez, we see that phrase being used by Batman when talking to Barbara Gordon.

It will be very unlikely that this will tie into the movie in any way. But given the Killing Joke history of The Joker and Barbara Gordon, after she was shot through the spine, and even after many medical procedures, still uses a wheelchair a lot of the time, is this an indication that Batgirls will be reflecting the existence of the movie? Unpacking ideas, themes and storylines that had been put back in the box?

Something worth keeping an eye on in the months to come? Or just a coincidence? Your mileage may vary…

