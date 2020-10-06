How The Joker Makes a New Gotham and a New Batman (#100 Spoilers)

Today Batman #100 sees the Batman go up against the Joker, railing blows against each other, in the Joker War finale of Batman #100. And while Batman may have the edge, even with the Joker wearing his super-shiny suit, does the Joker hit with some truths instead?

Does Gotham hate Batman? I mean, wouldn't you? And is this all about the Joker playing the long game, whether he lives or dies? In the Scott Snyder world, a dead Joker infects Batman and turns Bruce Wayne into the darkest version, creating a Joker with the skills of the Batman. In James Tynion IV's Batman, a dying Joker infects all of Gotham instead, creating The Gotham Who Laughs?

So the Joker has tainted everything. Tainted the shiny suit. Tainted Wayne Enterprises. Tainted Gotham. No one can believe anything or in anything any more. Welcome to 2020, Batman.

And as Bleeding Cool has teased with the #defundbatman hashtag, a 2021 Batman is going to have to be different, not the aloof billionaire living in his mansion, only heading into Gotham to beat up muggers.

The Joker knows what's what. He defunded Batman and, like it or not, has created what Batman has to be in 2021…

BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Danny Miki, Carlo Pagulayan, Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 06, 2020 SRP: $6.99