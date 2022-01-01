Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #6 Preview: Out of Control Decompression

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. And you thought Bendis was the worst offender! The Joker has apparently taken six issues just to START his story in Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #6. Check out the preview below.
JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #6 (OF 7)
DC Comics
1021DC166
1021DC167 – JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #6 (OF 7) CVR B MIGUEL MENDONCA CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
1021DC823 – JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #6 (OF 7) CVR C FICO OSSIO PEACEMAKER CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Jesus Merino, Shawn Crystal, Juan Doe (CA) Chip Zdarsky
It's all falling apart! The Joker's stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.
In Shops: 01/04/2022
SRP: $4.99
