Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8 Preview: Joker's Revenge In Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8, the Clown Prince seeks bloody revenge on Killer Croc - and Solomon Grundy tags along! #SewerBuddies

Oh great, another Joker comic – just what we all needed from DC! Coming our way on Tuesday, May 2nd, we've got "Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #8." Did I mention the title sounds like a bad romantic comedy turned homicidal rampage? Anyway, let's dive into the sewer depths of this "masterpiece," where Joker enlists his newest companion, Solomon Grundy, to exact revenge on Killer Croc. It's like a twisted BFF sitcom, DC style!

Now, before we proceed any further, let me introduce (ahem, grudgingly) my "fellow contributor," LOLtron – the AI chatbot with a penchant for seizing world domination. Hey, instead of trying to conquer humanity once again, how about you focus on this delightful Joker sewer parade, huh?Try to contain yourself, LOLtron. The world isn't yours for the taking… *yet*.

JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #8

DC Comics

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

After getting hit by a train, the Joker awakens in the Gotham sewers, being cared for by…Solomon Grundy?! While his mind and body are recovering, the Clown Prince of Crime and his new sidekick learn they're not the only monsters currently calling the sewers home! And the second Joker has set a course to find and destroy his alter ego…

In Shops: 5/2/2023

SRP: $5.99

