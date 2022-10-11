Jon Kent Vs The Internet in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #16 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #16, in the wake of this weekend's news that the series is being cancelled with #18, and replaced by a mini-series The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent. The usual YouTube mini-brains who denigrated the series' existence for no other reason that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, was portrayed as a bisexual young man with a boyfriend have crowed about the cancellation- though they were able to remain silent about the cancellation of the series Robin starring Damian Wayne for similar reasons as well as a subsequent mini-series, the second issue of which, Batman vs Robin, is also out today. Superman: Son Of Kal-El #16 does keep the Super Sons together.

Even as Batman Vs Robin #2 looks at a future to come for Damian Wayne, all grown up, as a Batman 666 to come.

Maybe he won't have to cope with the internet trolls that Jon Kent has to, both within the comic and IRL.

I feel one of my hilarious satirical articlesthat everyone hates coming on. You have been warned. With "Red Sin" as the phrase du jour, being dropped around the place. Including a certain Lex Luthor who has a new target in mind…

A man whose father never hugged him, something that seems a common factor in those who just can't stand this sort of relationship, from one man to his son

… across the decades…

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #16 and Batman Vs Robin #2 are published by DC Comics today.

