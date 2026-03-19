Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Eye Collector, GMB Chomichuk, Jonathan Ball

Jonathan Ball & GMB Chomichuk Want You To Collect Eyes At Image Comics

Jonathan Ball and GMB Chomichuk will be looking for eyes on Image Comics with The Eye Collector #1 in June 2026

Article Summary Jonathan Ball and GMB Chomichuk launch The Eye Collector, a new cosmic horror series at Image Comics in June 2026.

An ancient being is drawn to Earth after Apollo 10 astronauts unknowingly make wishes on the Moon.

The Eye Collector tempts a neglectful family, exchanging dreams for their child's eyes in a tale of desire and reality.

Each issue stands alone but builds a surreal, multi-generational narrative inspired by Metropolis and David Lynch.

Jonathan Ball (Last Breeds, Clockfire) and GMB Chomichuk (Blood Letters, Apocrypha: The Legend of Babymetal) debut an all-new cosmic horror comic book series in the upcoming The Eye Collector, launching in June 2026 from Image Comics. And it's all about getting eyeballs in this thing…

In The Eye Collector, an ancient being has its curiosity toward Earth reignited when the humans of the Apollo 10 mission make wishes over the Moon. But what is this spectral creature, and what does it want with our world? Seeing is believing… The Eye Collector explores themes of desire and fantasy while focusing on how our perspective informs and shapes our reality. We have seen, of course, nightmare versions of how this unfolds in the political and social world, as algorithms have transformed the media landscape into distorted funhouse mirrors, and AI increasingly makes our world hallucinatory and erodes our ability to discern the real from the deepfake. However, the story focuses more claustrophobically on how the monstrous Eye Collector, who returns to Earth and begins to tempt the parents of a child living in a neglectful household with realizing their dreams in exchange for their son's eyes.

"Each issue of The Eye Collector is designed to stand alone as an experience but also feed into a larger, multi-generational story that moves from the Moon to Earth to a weird, surreal future with shades of Metropolis and shadows of David Lynch," said Ball. "Our goal is to make each issue its own world and stranger than the one before it."

Chomichuk added: "The Eye Collector is our irreverent experiment in comics storytelling, and over the course of the series you'll see us using storytelling techniques that only work in comics. You look at the page, and it looks back at you."

The Eye Collector #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, June 24.

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