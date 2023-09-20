Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, marco checchetto, NYCC, ultimate spider-man

Jonathan Hickman & March Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man For 2024

Jonathan Hickman and March Checchetto launch a new Ultimate Spider-Man comic book series from 2024, to be revealed at New York Comic Con.

About a month ago, Bleeding Cool posted that we had "heard from well-connected sources that, just like with the original Ultimate Universe, there will be an Ultimate X-Men and an Ultimate Spider-Man comic book to launch the line. I am also told that Marvel Comics is reaching out to specific creators for an Ultimate Black Panther comic book, and there is a fourth title, presumed to be a new Ultimates book, to join them."

"And there will also be something that will specifically see these as different to the Ultimate Universe. But will allow Jonathan Hickman to craft a more tightly designed Ultimate Universe in terms of continuity storytelling. Everything will happen for a reason."

"Because, yes, Jonathan Hickman will be writing at least one of these titles going forward, while keeping his eye on the others. How any of this will tie into his G.O.D.S. series, if at all, I have no idea whatsoever. But I wouldn't rule it out."

And now, Marvel Comics has confirmed that, from January 2024, Jonathan Hickman will be writing Ultimate Spider-Man drawn by March Checchetto. Tweeting "Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Invasion limited series spawns an entire new Ultimate Universe, complete with a new 'Ultimate Spider-Man' by Hickman and Marco @MChecC! Get more details next month at #MarvelNYCC."

As with much else today and yesterday, promising that further details will be revealed at the Marvel: Next Big Thing Panel on Saturday, the 14th of October at New York Comic Con. Catch up with all the announcements with this handy, dandy Bleeding Cool tag.

Ultimate Invasion will be followed with an Ultimate Universe special in November by Hickman and Stefano Caselli, and promising ". As universes collide, the foundation of a new line of Ultimate Comics will be built… The breathtaking epic will introduce readers to this new line that will be home to an array of brand-new hard-hitting series. A fresh start for a new generation, prepare to see your favorite characters redefined for today's world. Stay tuned in the coming months for more information about this exciting new universe crafted by some of today's greatest comic book visionaries."

