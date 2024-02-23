Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: josh gad, writer

Josh Gad On Writing His First Comic, Writer #1, From Dark Horse

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool posted that actor/singer Josh Gad was writing his first comic book called The Writer from Dark Horse Comics.

"Teaming up with the brilliant Berkowitz brothers on 'The Writer' has been an absolute blast and an education" says Josh Gad. "Here we are, diving headfirst into a universe where cultural folklore meets the high-octane adventures that defined our youth. It's like all those Saturdays spent watching action flicks and dreaming up stories are finally paying off. What makes this project truly special, though, is the chance to celebrate personal stories. We're talking about tales that not only entertain but resonate on a deeper level, reflecting a rich heritage and the kind of heroism that doesn't always wear a cape. The Writer isn't just a comic; it's a milestone for nerds like us, proving heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. Can't wait for you all to see what we have in store!"

The Writer introduces readers to Stan Siegel, an established storyteller known for comic book stories of the heroic and fantastical. However, his life takes an unexpected and dark turn when he is plunged into a Nazi occult-fueled nightmare. "In a whirlwind of folklore and magic, Stan's hunger for answers unveils hidden identities amid demonic chaos and high-speed chases. This thrilling saga is a race against time, with Stan compelled to stop the rising tide of terror by becoming the hero from his pages."

"This all still feels unreal for my brother and I" says Benjamin Berkowitz. "We haven't stopped marveling since joining forces with the legendary Josh Gad—yes, the 'is there anything he can't do?' Josh Gad—and Ariel Olivetti, whose art made us believe superheroes could leap right out of the comics The Writer is our tribute to the rich tapestry of our cultural folklore, a nod to the pioneering creators of the comic book industry, and an homage to the blockbuster adventures that ensured our action figures never saw the inside of a box. It's as if Indiana Jones and 'Back to the Future' had a baby, sprinkled with Jewish mythology, all brought to vivid life by Ariel's artistry."

Max Berkowitz adds "This series is our childhood dream realized, free of Dunkin' coffee spills (we promise). It's not just a comic; it's a celebration of our storytelling, past and present, and our hope to inspire more tales of heroism and humor. Get ready for an exhilarating, laugh-filled journey through our most fantastical dreams. Trust us, you won't want to miss this adventure."

Artist Ariel Olivetti concludes "I've lost count of how many comic books I've drawn over my career—artists and numbers aren't exactly best friends. Now, I'm in the lucky position to choose projects that truly resonate, the kind that leave a lasting impression both on me and the readers. When I first read the script from Josh and the Berkowitz Bros., it was clear this was one of those rare, unforgettable projects. As we approach the story's climax, my pride in our work only grows, alongside my excitement for its future and my concern for our characters' fates. Will they survive? Can the good prevail? These questions linger, but one thing is certain—I hope our readers find as much joy and anticipation in this journey as I have."

The Writer #1 will be published on the 19th of June.

