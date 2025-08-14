Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: graphic novel, Josh Tuininga

Josh Tuininga Sells Rights to High St Graphic Novel to Fantagraphics

Josh Tuininga sells the publishing rights to his new graphic novel, High St, to Fantagraphics, for publication in a year's time.

Article Summary Josh Tuininga's new graphic novel High St, a dark comedy heist, is set for release by Fantagraphics in 2026.

High St explores four friends' struggles against corporate greed as their own lives echo their favorite movies.

Tuininga’s upcoming memoir Serious Damage: My Graffiti Story publishes next year with Abrams ComicArts.

Based in North Bend, WA, Tuininga is also known for We Are Not Strangers and two illustrated children's books.

Graphic novelist Josh Tuininga of We Are Not Strangers has a new book coming out in September 2026, a dark comedy heist graphic novel High St. .. "A dark comedy heist story about four friends struggling to make ends meet in a town taken over by capitalist growth and corporate greed. The crew's lives change forever when their favorite movie genre starts to hit a little too close to home." He has sold the world publishing rights for High St to Eric Reynolds at Fantagraphics, and Josh Tuininga's agent, Farley Chase of Chase Literary, negotiated the deal.

He also has another graphic memoir out for next year, Serious Damage: My Graffiti Story out next year from Abrams ComicArts. "Facing a life threatening medical diagnosis, a defiant teenager finds solace and purpose within the vibrant world of street art. Fueled by creativity, friendship and a diverse community of support, this true coming-of-age story presents the controversial art form of graffiti from a new and surprising perspective."

Josh Tuininga is an author, artist, graphic designer and art teacher, based in North Bend, Washington and a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In 2003, he founded an Art + Design Agency, The Medium where he continues to work as Creative Director. Josh is the author of 'We Are Not Strangers' (Abrams ComicArts 2023), and two children's books, Why Blue? & Dream On. He also makes music with his wife as To the River.

Fantagraphics was founded in 1976 by Gary Groth and Michael Catron, who took over the adzine The Nostalgia Journal, which they renamed The Comics Journal, and settled in Seattle in 1989. Beginning in 1979, Fantagraphics began publishing comics, and 1982 began publishing the Hernandez brothers' Love and Rockets, later including titles such as Acme Novelty Library, Eightball, and Hate. They currently mostly publish graphic novels, including Marvel, Disney and Charles Schultz licensed titles among the more highbrow offerings.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!