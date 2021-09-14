Julia Pennyworth Returns To The Batbooks With The Joker #7 (Spoilers)

Julia Pennyworth was created as Julia Remarque by Gerry Conway and Don Newton, the long-lost daughter of Alfred Pennyworth, first appearing in Detective Comics #501 as the daughter of the French Resistance fighter Madamoiselle Marie.

However, she was recreated for the New 52 by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and Guillem March in Batman Eternal #9.

The last time we saw her was in Batwoman, before the shutdown, as she had become agent Penny-Two. But while Bane may have killed off her father, we haven't seen her since, or her reaction to that news. Well in today's The Joker #7 we get that.

…it turns out that, death aside, you can't keep a Pennyworth down. And it's James Tynion IV and Guillem March who are bringing her back.

Played by Christina Wolfe on the CW TV series Batwoman, Julia Pennyworth is starting to look like what a 5G version of Alfred Pennyworth could have been. Just the person who could have helped take down the 5G version of The Joker, who might have become The Smiler? Is this another example of James Tynion IV not wasting any idea, even when the publishing company completely up-ends their publishing plans going forward? Just a theory, of coure.

